54% Growth to Originate from North America for Payroll Outsourcing Services Market| Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Automatic Data Processing Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The payroll outsourcing services market share growth by the hybrid segment will be significant for revenue generation. This model allows organizations to maintain competence in terms of processes and quality while reducing costs and leveraging labor arbitrage simultaneously. Global organizations strive to improve their payroll operations by adopting country-specific payroll management services.

The payroll outsourcing services market is driven by the growing need for payroll cost visibility. However, factors such as issues related to geographical transition may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Payroll Outsourcing Services Players:

The payroll outsourcing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

HP Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Paycom Software Inc.

The Access Group

Wipro Ltd.

Workday Inc.

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Paycom Software Inc., The Access Group, Wipro Ltd., and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

