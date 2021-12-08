54% Growth to Originate from North America for Payroll Outsourcing Services Market| Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Automatic Data Processing Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 08, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 54% of the market's growth will originate from North America for Payroll Outsourcing Services Market. The US is the key market for payroll outsourcing services in the region. Most organizations in North America rely on outsourcing service providers. Vendors in the region are encouraging the transformation of payroll services by leveraging automated sub-processes, business analytics, big data, as well as the deployment of mobility and cloud delivery models to governments. The global payroll outsourcing services market is expected to grow by USD 6.15 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.72% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis Report by Product (Hybrid and Fully outsourced), Application (Mid-market, National, and Multinational), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
The payroll outsourcing services market share growth by the hybrid segment will be significant for revenue generation. This model allows organizations to maintain competence in terms of processes and quality while reducing costs and leveraging labor arbitrage simultaneously. Global organizations strive to improve their payroll operations by adopting country-specific payroll management services.
The payroll outsourcing services market is driven by the growing need for payroll cost visibility. However, factors such as issues related to geographical transition may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Some of key Payroll Outsourcing Services Players:
The payroll outsourcing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
- Accenture Plc
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Paycom Software Inc.
- The Access Group
- Wipro Ltd.
- Workday Inc.
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Hybrid - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- Fully outsourced - size and forecast 2020-2025
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Mid-market - size and forecast 2020-2025
- National - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- Multinational - size and forecast 2020-2025
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.15 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.47
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Paycom Software Inc., The Access Group, Wipro Ltd., and Workday Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
