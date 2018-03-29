$54 Million Aggrenox® Class Action Settlement is Reached by Miller Law LLC, Hilliard & Shadowen LLP, and Heins Mills & Olson, P.L.C.

A proposed $54 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit regarding the prescription drug Aggrenox® (aspirin/extended-release dipyridamole). The lawsuit claims that Defendants Boehringer Ingelheim and Teva Pharmaceutical hurt competition and violated state laws by delaying the availability of allegedly less-expensive generic versions of Aggrenox®. Defendants deny any wrongdoing.

No one is claiming that Aggrenox® or its generic equivalent is unsafe or ineffective.

Who is included?

You are a Consumer Class Member if you:

Purchased and/or paid for Aggrenox ® or generic versions of Aggrenox ® ,

or generic versions of Aggrenox , In the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico , Arizona , California , Colorado , District of Columbia , Florida, Hawaii , Illinois , Iowa , Kansas , Maine , Massachusetts , Michigan , Minnesota , Mississippi , Missouri , Nebraska , Nevada , New Hampshire , New Mexico , New York , North Carolina , North Dakota , Oregon (2010 or after), Rhode Island (purchases after July 15, 2013 ), South Dakota , Tennessee , Utah , Vermont , West Virginia , and Wisconsin ,

, , , , , Florida, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , (2010 or after), (purchases after ), , , , , , and , For consumption by yourself or your family,

From November 30, 2009 through December 22, 2017 .

You are NOT a Class Member if you paid a flat co-pay (consumers who paid the same co-payment amount for brand and generic drugs), if you pay a flat co-pay for generic prescriptions and did not purchase Aggrenox® before July 1, 2015, or if you purchased or received branded or generic Aggrenox® through a Medicaid program only.

What do the settlements provide?



The Defendants will pay a total of $54 million into a Settlement Fund to settle all claims in the lawsuit brought on behalf of consumer and health insurers known as third-party payors.

Class Counsel will ask the Court to award attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed one-third of the Settlement Fund, plus interest, litigation expenses and incentive payments to the Class Representatives. After these deductions, the remainder of the Settlement Fund will be distributed pro rata to Class Members who file a valid claim form. The amount of money you are eligible to receive will depend on how much you (and other consumers) paid for Aggrenox® or generic versions of Aggrenox®.

How do I get a payment?

You must submit a Claim Form by September 14, 2018 to be eligible for a payment. See below.

What are my other rights?

If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself. The exclusions deadline is May 11, 2018. If you do not exclude yourself, you will not be able to sue the Defendants for any claim relating to the lawsuit. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to the Settlement by May 11, 2018. The Court will hold a hearing on July 19, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to consider whether to approve the Settlement, a request for attorneys' fees, expenses and incentive awards. The Court has appointed Miller Law LLC, Hilliard & Shadowen LLP, and Heins Mills & Olson, P.L.C. to represent the Class. You or your own lawyer may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. These deadlines may be amended by Court Order, so check the litigation website noted below.

For more information and a Claim Form:

Visit www.InReAggrenoxAntitrustLitigation.com or call 1-800-494-2165

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/54-million-aggrenox-class-action-settlement-is-reached-by-miller-law-llc-hilliard--shadowen-llp-and-heins-mills--olson-plc-300622060.html

SOURCE Miller Law LLC

Related Links

http://www.inreaggrenoxantitrustlitigation.com

