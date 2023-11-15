54% of Active Retail Traders Unbothered by Potential Recession; 55% Engaging in 0DTE's, According to Insights from Tradier

92% of active retail traders said they are not actively trading "meme stocks" as many have pivoted strategies, according to retail trader sentiment survey from leading trading platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier, a next generation brokerage solution provider that powers one of the largest communities of active equity and options traders in the market, today unveiled its 2023 Active Retail Trader survey. The survey, focused on active retail traders, provides a snapshot of where engaged investors are moving their money, along with preferred trading strategies heading into 2024.

With its unique brokerage model, Tradier's technology powers trading from over 100 independent platforms globally giving the firm a unique view into active retail trader sentiment, interests, and behavior.

Additional insights showed that:

New Focus Area: More than half of respondents (55%) say they're either already trading or are interested in trading 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) options;

More than half of respondents (55%) say they're either already trading or are interested in trading 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) options; Moving Past Meme Stocks: 92% of retail traders said they are not actively trading "meme stocks;"

92% of retail traders said they are not actively trading "meme stocks;" Crypto Bubble Burst: 86% of respondents said they are not actively trading cryptocurrencies ;

86% of respondents said they are not actively trading ; Options Focused: 67% of respondents chose options as their preferred and primary trading instrument;

67% of respondents chose options as their preferred and primary trading instrument; Shift in News: Only 20% of respondents said they get their news from traditional TV channels. Twitter (now X) is the most sought-after social platform by active retail traders.

"Despite a challenging market, we've seen sustained investor interest and the emergence of graduated and skilled active traders in 2023," said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. "While equity and options are of primary interest, meme stocks and cryptocurrencies are less appealing to retail traders as they transition to more intricate trading. Zero-day-to-expiration options are popular among today's active retail trader crowd and will continue to grow in popularity in 2024. Focus on technology, service, transparency, and education will more greatly fuel the growth in the active trader market, who are undeterred by gloomy economic headlines."

For more information about the report or Tradier, please visit www.tradier.com.

About Tradier, Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers, and individual investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules, and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences. Tradier powers over one hundred retail active trading platforms, accounts from 150 plus countries and serving 60 plus noted educational partnerships. Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low-cost trading, and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empower third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.

