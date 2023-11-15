54% of Active Retail Traders Unbothered by Potential Recession; 55% Engaging in 0DTE's, According to Insights from Tradier

News provided by

Tradier

15 Nov, 2023, 08:59 ET

92% of active retail traders said they are not actively trading "meme stocks" as many have pivoted strategies, according to retail trader sentiment survey from leading trading platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier, a next generation brokerage solution provider that powers one of the largest communities of active equity and options traders in the market, today unveiled its 2023 Active Retail Trader survey. The survey, focused on active retail traders, provides a snapshot of where engaged investors are moving their money, along with preferred trading strategies heading into 2024.

Continue Reading
Active Trader Survey by Tradier
Active Trader Survey by Tradier
Best destination for Active Traders
Best destination for Active Traders

With its unique brokerage model, Tradier's technology powers trading from over 100 independent platforms globally giving the firm a unique view into active retail trader sentiment, interests, and behavior.

Additional insights showed that:

  • New Focus Area: More than half of respondents (55%) say they're either already trading or are interested in trading 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) options;
  • Moving Past Meme Stocks: 92% of retail traders said they are not actively trading "meme stocks;"
  • Crypto Bubble Burst: 86% of respondents said they are not actively trading cryptocurrencies;
  • Options Focused: 67% of respondents chose options as their preferred and primary trading instrument;
  • Shift in News: Only 20% of respondents said they get their news from traditional TV channels. Twitter (now X) is the most sought-after social platform by active retail traders.

"Despite a challenging market, we've seen sustained investor interest and the emergence of graduated and skilled active traders in 2023," said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. "While equity and options are of primary interest, meme stocks and cryptocurrencies are less appealing to retail traders as they transition to more intricate trading. Zero-day-to-expiration options are popular among today's active retail trader crowd and will continue to grow in popularity in 2024. Focus on technology, service, transparency, and education will more greatly fuel the growth in the active trader market, who are undeterred by gloomy economic headlines."

For more information about the report or Tradier, please visit www.tradier.com.

About Tradier, Inc.
Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers, and individual investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules, and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.  Tradier powers over one hundred retail active trading platforms, accounts from 150 plus countries and serving 60 plus noted educational partnerships. Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low-cost trading, and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empower third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.

Media Contact:
Tradier Press
980.272.3880
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tradier

Also from this source

Tradier Launches The Tradier Hub to Better Serve Today's Active Retail Investors Seeking Choice, Live Education & Community

Tradier Launches The Tradier Hub to Better Serve Today's Active Retail Investors Seeking Choice, Live Education & Community

Tradier, Inc. a leading cloud based global financial services technology provider serving active traders through API-powered platforms and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.