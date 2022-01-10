54% of Growth to Originate from North America for Amusement Park Market| Rise in the Number of Baby-boomer Visitors to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the amusement park market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.28 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the amusement park market is the rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors . Baby boomers are the cohorts following the silent generation and are associated with the rejection or the redefinition of traditional values. Baby boomers are increasingly targeted by marketers, owing to their strong desire for novelty, authentic experiences, and willingness to participate in adventurous activities. The rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors is likely to drive the growth of the global amusement park market as amusement parks offer expensive and thrilling rides. The increase in innovations in roller coasters and other theme-park rides will attract more baby-boomer visitors. This will fuel the growth of the global amusement park market.

The amusement park market report is segmented by Type (Tickets, Hospitality, Merchandising, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The amusement park market share growth by the tickets segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate during the forecast period, owing to the competitive prices of tickets and expenses incurred at the theme park.

Some Companies Mentioned

ASPRO PARKS SL



CEDAR FAIR L.P.



Comcast Corp.



Compagnie des Alpes



Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.

Amusement Park Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.38 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASPRO PARKS SL, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

