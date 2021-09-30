54D Introduces the Next Phase of its Online Program, 54D ON Step 2

"Everything about Step 2 is more intense. The workouts are tougher; the nutritional guidelines are more complex. Everything was designed to challenge participants to train like a "PRO" and always be better than yesterday," said Rodrigo Garduño, founder of 54D. "After completing the original 54D ON program, our graduates have all the basics down. We now wanted to create a program that would take them to the next level in every aspect of their fitness journey."

To enroll in 54D ON Step 2, participants must have completed the original 54D ON program. Just like the first installment of 54D ON, Step 2 lasts for 9 weeks and combines high intensity training, nutrition, recovery and community. However, all the content is brand new, from the workouts to the music, and some workouts require basic equipment such as resistance bands. 54D ON and 54D ON Step 2 can be done from anywhere in the world and offer the most comprehensive online fitness program currently on the market. As part of the launch of the new program, 54D is also offering special discounts to graduates for 54D ON Step 2 according to how many rounds of the original 54D ON program they've completed. The more times a graduate has done the original online program, the greater the discount.

"We have had thousands of people complete 54D ON and sign up for the program over and over again," said Omar Yunes, CEO of 54D. "With 54D ON Step 2, we wanted to reward our loyal customers for their dedication by bringing them a brand new program to continue to elevate their fitness level."

54D currently has studios in Coral Gables, Mexico and Colombia, and has four more physical locations in the pipeline. 54D first launched its online program, 54D ON, in July 2020 to better serve the brand's global followers. Since its launch, thousands of people have completed the program, with many repeating the program various times.

With a no-excuses approach to fitness, 54D was created by former professional soccer player Rodrigo Garduño back in 2012 in Mexico City. After expanding to the US and Colombia, the program became a global sensation in 2020 as Garduño began offering free online workouts via his Instagram account amid covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. The videos attracted over 35,000 people watching live and another 150,000 streaming later. Notable fans of the 54D program include Alex Rodriquez, Jorge Posada, Adriana Lima, Juanes, Fonseca, Carlos Vives and many more celebrities and athletes.

For more information on 54D and 54D ON, please visit www.54d.com and www.54d-on.com.

About 54D

54D is a results-based, nine-week training program that combines high-intensity group training, custom nutrition and recovery therapy. Founded by former professional athlete Rodrigo Garduño, the system guarantees results to anyone who is willing to fully commit for the duration of the program. 54D is not a gym, but a movement. To learn more visit www.54d.com.

Media Contacts:

Patricia Hoyos Rogers, The Tag Experience - [email protected]

SOURCE 54D

Related Links

http://www.54d.com

