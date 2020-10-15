54kibo, a Design Industry Trailblazer, Continues Mission to Expand Reach of Contemporary African Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 54kibo , the online home decor retailer of unique and luxurious contemporary African design for the modern home, has established a reference point for the global design industry by collaborating with designers from Africa and the African diaspora to create a recently published Wikipedia page titled African design .

"As a brand that celebrates Africa's deeply rooted design history and craftsmanship, by showcasing functional pieces inspired by traditional techniques, we are curious to learn more about the history of African design and the forces that are currently shaping it," said Nana Quagraine, Founder & CEO of 54kibo.

Despite Africa's size, with 54 countries and over 1.2 billion people in Africa and 210 million across the African diaspora, the understanding of African design is still limited. "Wikipedia provides the perfect platform to collaborate with our industry partners to explore this history. Our goal is to spark the conversation and provide an outline to build upon," said Ethiopian furniture designer, Jomo Tariku.

The page explores the various forms of African design and the techniques that have been practiced in Africa for generations including textile weaving, embroidery and beadwork, metalwork and woodwork. "These techniques are well-represented throughout 54kibo's curated collection of African lighting, wall art and other home decor," said Quagraine.

About 54kibo

54kibo is an online home decor retailer of contemporary African design. The brand's name stands for the highest summit of the tallest peak in Africa which is Kibo on Mount Kilimanjaro and the 54 countries that make up the continent; it is representative of 54kibo's mission to provide global access to the breadth of luxurious African decor and to tell the stories representing the height of contemporary African design. 54kibo's curated collection includes one-of-a-kind lighting, wall art, furniture, rugs, throw pillows, and gifts including kids' items and jewelry. 54kibo offers an interior design trade program and free shipping to the 48 contiguous United States. Launched in 2018 in Brooklyn, New York by Harvard Business School alumna, Nana Quagraine. For more information visit http://54kibo.com/pages/about-us or follow 54kibo on Instagram or Pinterest .

