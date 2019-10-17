54kibo, the Online Marketplace for Luxury Contemporary African Design and Décor, Sees Success at New York's Premier Home and Interiors Events

"We were immediately drawn to 54kibo's curated collection of handmade goods—the textures, colors and materials feel like a natural fit in our spaces," said Jessica Williams , founder of Hendley & Co. "The collaboration has been seamless and we're proud to support women around the globe."

The selection process for the BHDS is invitation-only with only a few of the most highly regarded interior designers selected to participate. "When I reached out to Jessica, for 54kibo to collaborate in her space-- her response was immediate," said 54kibo founder, Nana Quagraine. "She loved our products!"

The Amur Table Lamp , which is available on 54kibo.com, will be on view at the BHDS at 13 Pineapple Street in Brooklyn through November 3, 2019.

54kibo's involvement in the BHDS comes on the heels of other exciting milestones. At the 2019 NYNOW Trade Show, which took place in August at the Javits Center in Manhattan. 54kibo saw a selection of its designer products featured alongside other major retailers in the Black Artists + Designers Guild's Transcend space. The booth was awarded the coveted 2019 IFDA award for Most Innovative Design.

"This project was meaningful to me because of representation," said interior designer Beth Diana Smith. "Our space clearly showcased black design in a modern and beautiful way. We were thrilled to win the IFDA award."

NYNOW Trade Show is one of the world's largest and most influential markets for quality design-driven products across home, handmade, lifestyle and gift collections.

"I loved that we had this platform to share talented designers from the African Diaspora," added interior designer Kiyonda Powell. "From the textile designs of Yael et Valerie to the beautiful porcelain place settings of Fatyly Ceramics. Many of the curated pieces left our visitors swooning." Additional 54kibo designers on display included Malene Barnett, Lisa Hunt, Modern Gesture, and Marie Burgos.

Later this October, 54kibo will release updates to its home décor collection including ceramics, decorative pillows, table linens and more; with exclusive launches from Jamaica's BAUGHaus Design Studio ceramics and Haiti's Yael et Valerie. Additionally, consumers can now view select 54kibo products at Joy Street Designs' newly launched studio in Oakland, California.

"54kibo's continued success at these influential design showcases and fairs, underscores contemporary African design's relevance in the marketplace," said Quagraine.

"Our luxury offering is broad--contemporary, modern, minimalist or maximalist--African design spans the breadth of design. It is its own design language and a core part of global design."

For 2020, 54kibo already has plans to more than double its designer product offering. For the latest, visit 54kibo.com , read our feature in Forbes and follow 54kibo on Instagram or Pinterest .

About 54kibo:

Launched in 2018 by Harvard Business School alumnae, Nana Quagraine (Born in Ghana, raised in South Africa), 54kibo is the premier luxury digital home décor retailer for interior design professionals and consumers, that curates upscale, contemporary African design. Including home lighting, decorative pillows, wall art, furniture, ceramics, rugs, kids' items, jewelry, bags and more. 54kibo derives its name from the Kibo summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, paired with 54, the number of African countries. This serves as a perfect metaphor for the aspirations of the brand and its meticulously hand-picked collections. Boasting more than 30 talented designers representing the African diaspora, 54kibo features some 400+ luxury design and lifestyle solutions. 54kibo also offers an interior design trade program with exclusive pricing off our retail prices. Free shipping always.

