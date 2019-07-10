$55.43 Bn Micro-Location Technology Market - Global Outlook to 2026
Jul 10, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Location Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Micro-Location Technology market accounted for $9.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period
The market is propelling due to the high return on investment and increasing adoption of mobile devices. However, the lack of interoperability is restraining the market.
Micro-location technologies make easy the tracking of objects and people in real time, usually in indoor applications such as inside a building. This technology is also used for wirelessly promotion content to a mobile/portable device of users that are in close proximity to a business site.
Based on Technology, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) segment held a significant market share during the forecast period. This is highly positive in high-intensity operations in the healthcare and industrial verticals. By geography, North America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to adoption ideal communication channel for businesses to reach customers.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Offering
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Services
5.4 Hardware
5.4.1 Readers/Trackers/Access Points
5.4.2 Tags/Badges
5.4.3 Other Hardwares
6 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Proximity Marketing
6.3 Asset Management
7 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
7.3 Impulse Radio (IR)
7.4 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)
7.5 Ultrasound
7.6 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
7.7 Wi-Fi
7.8 Other Technologies
7.8.1 Magnetic
7.8.2 Rubee
7.8.3 Beacons
7.8.4 Zigbee
8 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transportation and Logistics
8.3 Sports and Entertainment
8.4 Retail and E-Commerce
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Hospitality
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Government, Defense, and Public
8.9 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
8.10 Other End Users
9 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Apple
11.2 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)
11.3 Bluecats
11.4 Bluvision (Hid Global Corporation)
11.5 Camco Technologies
11.6 Centrak
11.7 Cisco Systems
11.8 Decawave
11.9 Estimote
11.10 Gimbal (Mobile Majority)
11.11 Google
11.12 Humatics Corporation
11.13 Kontakt.Io, Inc.
11.14 Redpine Signals
11.15 Ruckus Networks
11.16 Sewio Networks
11.17 Siemens (Agilion)
11.18 Ubisense Group
11.19 Visible Assets
