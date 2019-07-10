$55.43 Bn Micro-Location Technology Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Location Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Micro-Location Technology market accounted for $9.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period

The market is propelling due to the high return on investment and increasing adoption of mobile devices. However, the lack of interoperability is restraining the market.

Micro-location technologies make easy the tracking of objects and people in real time, usually in indoor applications such as inside a building. This technology is also used for wirelessly promotion content to a mobile/portable device of users that are in close proximity to a business site.

Based on Technology, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) segment held a significant market share during the forecast period. This is highly positive in high-intensity operations in the healthcare and industrial verticals. By geography, North America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to adoption ideal communication channel for businesses to reach customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Offering

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.3 Services

5.4 Hardware

5.4.1 Readers/Trackers/Access Points

5.4.2 Tags/Badges

5.4.3 Other Hardwares



6 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Proximity Marketing

6.3 Asset Management



7 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

7.3 Impulse Radio (IR)

7.4 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

7.5 Ultrasound

7.6 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

7.7 Wi-Fi

7.8 Other Technologies

7.8.1 Magnetic

7.8.2 Rubee

7.8.3 Beacons

7.8.4 Zigbee



8 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation and Logistics

8.3 Sports and Entertainment

8.4 Retail and E-Commerce

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Hospitality

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Government, Defense, and Public

8.9 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.10 Other End Users



9 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Apple

11.2 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)

11.3 Bluecats

11.4 Bluvision (Hid Global Corporation)

11.5 Camco Technologies

11.6 Centrak

11.7 Cisco Systems

11.8 Decawave

11.9 Estimote

11.10 Gimbal (Mobile Majority)

11.11 Google

11.12 Humatics Corporation

11.13 Kontakt.Io, Inc.

11.14 Redpine Signals

11.15 Ruckus Networks

11.16 Sewio Networks

11.17 Siemens (Agilion)

11.18 Ubisense Group

11.19 Visible Assets



