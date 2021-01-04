55+ Community Classified Ads Homes Section Most Popular on 55CommunityGuide.com

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 55CommunityGuide.com announces its expanded classified ads section for individual homes, which makes it easier to find a residence for the 55+ crowd, is the most used and popular section of the site which was one the first 55+ community directories started in 2007.

55+ Homes For Rent or Sale

Making life simpler for those over 55 looking to reside in active adult living communities, a free listings site called 55CommunityGuide.com has proven a valuable resource. Listings found on the site not only highlight 55+ communities, but they also do something not seen in the marketplace before. They highlight individual 55+ homes of any type. There to streamline the process further, the platform has expanded their classified ad sections for both over-55 homes for rent and over-55 homes for sale . Now, individual houses, condos, townhouses, apartments, duplexes, lofts and modular homes are all on tap for sale or rent by owner or agent.

Users need only visit the 55CommunityGuide.com to see home listings with extensive details, photos, contact information, and a direct link to the ad owner's website. Free for real estate agents, homeowners, new tenants, or buyers to use, the site allows for greater access to a needful marketplace niche.

For more information visit https://www.55CommunityGuide.com.

About 55CommunityGuide.com

55CommunityGuide.com has hundreds of classified ads for individual Over 55 Homes for Sale or Rent as well as community listings of Over 55 Active Adult Communities in the United States. It is free to use and is a part of Retirement Media Inc.'s family of sites including SmallTownRetirement.com, CityRetirement.com, and Boomerplaces.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Fowler

[email protected]

770-851-1582

SOURCE Retirement Media Inc