55 DAYS OF ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: FIRST COMPREHENSIVE PUBLIC REPORT RELEASED BY THE COUNCIL FOR A SECURE AMERICA

Over 80 news outlets, government sources, experts cited

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America released a first-of-its-kind comprehensive report explaining: the geopolitics that led to October 7, what happened on October 7, and a phase-by-phase analysis of Israel's military response. Over 80 news outlets, government sources, and expert sources are cited in the report. As Israel's cessation of operations in Gaza is expected to return, the report contextualizes the war so far, raises concerns for America and the region moving forward, and poses critical questions about the future of Abraham Accords, the rise in global antisemitism, and how energy statecraft can reduce Iranian terror financing.

Jennifer Sutton, Executive Director of the Council for a Secure America (CSA):"October 7th, 2023 marks one of the darkest days in history for the State of Israel. The terror organization Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, inflicted unfathomable horrors on the citizens of Israel. To document the lead-up to this event, Council for Secure America has published the first comprehensive report on the Israel-Hamas War and the response of its closest ally-- the United States of America. This report documents a diverse range of media, expert and public opinion polling sources to help establish a critical timeline leading up to October 7th and the first 55 days of the war. It also highlights the nefarious role Iran has played in inflicting geopolitical instability on the region through its financing of HAMAS and other terrorist proxies."

About The Council for a Secure America

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting United States energy independence, its impact on United States foreign policy, the strategic relationship between the United States and Israel, and the Abraham Accords. More info can also be found on CSA Website 

