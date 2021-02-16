55+ Homes for Lease Make Large-Scale Resort Living Possible in Delaware

Catering to a growing segment of 55+ shoppers, Coastal Run blends location and lifestyle. "You don't have to move south when you retire. You can have it all and stay close to families, friends and familiarities," says Bob Turner of Allen & Rocks, Inc. Coastal Run is a few hours from New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

"It's easy to visit families and friends without flying. And telecommuters can play, live and work all in one place," adds Turner.

With 3-4 bedrooms, up to 2,600 square feet, a 2-car attached garage and a 2-car driveway, these single-family homes offer more than traditional apartments. "Not everyone wants to squeeze into an apartment. Innovative designs allow residents to bring their lives with them," notes Turner.

Residents enjoy the full portfolio of amenities that Heritage Shores is known for — including an on-site Arthur Hills-designed championship golf course and world-class facilities — all included in the monthly lease.

Flexible leasing terms and lower taxes make Coastal Run even more attractive, promising less pressure and more financial security. Through leasing, residents can "try before they buy" prior to personalizing and purchasing a home. After one year, lessees can claim a 1% discount on the purchase of their new Brookfield Residential home.

"The response to Coastal Run has been outstanding. We keep hearing, 'I can't believe this place is real,'" says Turner.

About Brookfield Residential and Allen & Rocks Inc.

For 72 years, Allen & Rocks, Inc. has been committed to creating quality multifamily communities supported by exceptional property management services. Further information is available at AllenandRocks.com.

Heritage Shores is developed by Brookfield Residential. Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. It entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. Brookfield Residential also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

