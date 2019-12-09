55 Jay Dubya Books in 8 Genres

HAMMONTON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Dubya is author John Wiessner's pen name and a corruption of his initials, J.W. John's books include an Action-Adventure Trilogy of exciting novels Black Leather and Blue Denim, The Great Teen Fruit War, A 1960 Novel and Frat Brats, A '60s Novel.

Another trilogy novel collection is the author's fantasy books Enchanta, Pot of Gold and Space Bugs, Earth Invasion. The Eighteen Story Gingerbread House is another popular work throughout the world.

Jay Dubya Books Jay Dubya Books

Some of Jay Dubya's sci-fi and paranormal story collections are the titles The Psychic Dimension, The Psychic Dimension, Part II, Suite 16, Snake Eyes and Boxcars, Snake Eyes and Boxcars Part II, Nine New Novellas, Nine New Novellas Part II, Nine New Novellas Part III, Nine New Novellas Part IV, Pieces of Eight, Pieces of Eight Part II, Pieces of Eight Part III, Pieces of Eight, Part IV, One Baker's Dozen and Two Baker's Dozen.

Two new Jay Dubya sci-fi paranormal story collections titled Thirteen Tantalizing Tales and The Arcane Arcade now exist in Amazon Kindle, in Barnes and Noble Nook and in Smashwords e-book formats, and the two quality literature books will be available in hardcover and paperback editions in early 2020.

Jay Dubya's adult satire/parody books include the works Ron Coyote Man of La Mangia, Mauled Maimed Mangled Mutilated Mythology, PLOTS, Shakespeare Slammed Smeared Savaged & Slaughtered, Shakespeare: S S S & S Part II, Poe: Pelted Pounded Pummeled & Pulverized, O. Henry: Obscenely & Outrageously Obliterated, Hawthorne: Hazed Hooked Hammered & Hijacked, Twain: Tattered Trounced Tortured & Traumatized, London: Lashed Lacerated Lampooned & Lambasted, Hawthorne Hacked, Shakespeare Sacked & Thurber Thwacked, Fractured Frazzled Folk Fables & Fairy Farces, F F F F & F F Part II, and the parody trilogy The Wholly Book of Genesis, The Wholly Book of Exodus and The Wholly Book of Doo-Doo-Rot-on-Me round-out the author's religious satire trilogy.

John's non-fiction books So Ya' Wanna' be A Teacher, First Person Stories and RAM: Random Articles and Manuscripts are also available at major Internet buying portals.

For Christmas buying, choose from 55 Jay Dubya books at Walmart.com, at Barnes & Noble.com, at Books-a-Million and at Amazon.com in 8 different genres. https://www.walmart.com/c/kp/jay-dubya

John Wiessner is a 34-year retired public school English teacher who lives with wife Joanne in Hammonton, NJ, and the couple has three grown sons.

Google: Jay Dubya Books Bing: Jay Dubya books

Media contact:

John Wiessner

230797@email4pr.com

609-561-3153

SOURCE Jay Dubya Books