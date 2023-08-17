55 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™

17 Aug, 2023, 16:31 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only the top 5 percent of attorneys throughout the country were selected by their peers for recognition in the 2024 edition of 'Best Lawyers in America,' and 46 McDonald Hopkins attorneys received that honor this year. Of those attorneys, Sean D. Malloy and Stephen M. Gross, have been named as the '2024 Lawyer of the Year' winners for their trailblazing work in the field of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization law.
Nine attorneys from McDonalds Hopkins have also been named as 'Ones to Watch,' in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America.
The number of McDonald Hopkins' attorneys featured in Best Lawyers of America continues to grow each year, reflecting McDonald Hopkin's commitment to promoting a culture that attracts and retains talented attorneys across each of the firm's markets and in all departments and practice areas.
Florida
- Commercial Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction Law
- Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Litigation - Construction
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
Illinois
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Patent Law
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Michigan
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Commercial Litigation
- Trade Secrets Law
Stephen M. Gross - Received the Best Lawyers® 2024 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law "Lawyer of the Year" award in Troy
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Employment Law - Individuals
- Employment Law – Management
Ohio
- Trust and Estates
- Banking and Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- Economic Development Law
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Trusts and Estates
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Patent Law
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Corporate Law
- Commercial Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- Real Estate Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Corporate Law
- Tax Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Trusts and Estates
Sean D. Malloy - Received the Best Lawyers® 2024 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law "Lawyer of the Year" award in Cleveland
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
- Product Liability - Defendants
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Banking and Finance Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Banking and Finance Law
- Banking and Finance Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Energy Law
- Government Relations Practice
McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2024: Ones to Watch
Illinois
- Commercial Litigation
- Insurance Law
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
- Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Michigan:
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Ohio
- Labor and Employment Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Banking and Finance Law
- Public Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Energy Law
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Banking and Finance Law
- Corporate Law
- Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
- Corporate Governance and Compliance Law
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
