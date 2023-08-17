55 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only the top 5 percent of attorneys throughout the country were selected by their peers for recognition in the 2024 edition of 'Best Lawyers in America,' and 46 McDonald Hopkins attorneys received that honor this year. Of those attorneys, Sean D. Malloy and Stephen M. Gross, have been named as the '2024 Lawyer of the Year' winners for their trailblazing work in the field of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization law.

Nine attorneys from McDonalds Hopkins have also been named as 'Ones to Watch,' in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

The number of McDonald Hopkins' attorneys featured in Best Lawyers of America continues to grow each year, reflecting McDonald Hopkin's commitment to promoting a culture that attracts and retains talented attorneys across each of the firm's markets and in all departments and practice areas.

Florida

Peter M. Bernhardt

Commercial Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation - Banking and Finance

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Alan M. Burger

Commercial Litigation

John T. Metzger

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Illinois

David A. Agay

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Richard Kessler

Commercial Litigation

Nicholas M. Miller

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

James P. Muraff

Patent Law

David C. Strosnider

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michigan

John E. Benko

Commercial Litigation

James J. Boutrous II

Litigation - Labor and Employment

James J. Giszczak

Commercial Litigation

Trade Secrets Law

Stephen M. Gross - Received the Best Lawyers® 2024 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law "Lawyer of the Year" award in Troy

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Patrick A. Karbowski

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Michael G. Latiff

Commercial Litigation

Antoinette M. Pilzner

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Miriam L. Rosen

Employment Law - Individuals

Employment Law – Management

Ohio

Erika Apelis

Trust and Estates

Chad Arfons

Banking and Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

Economic Development Law

Richard H. Blake

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Jeffrey P. Consolo

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates

Christal L. Contini

Corporate Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

David B. Cupar

Patent Law

David Drechsler

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Carl J. Grassi

Corporate Law

David H. Gunning II

Commercial Finance Law

Real Estate Law

David Hales

Real Estate Law

Brian J. Jereb

Trusts and Estates

Michael Kaczka

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

David M. Kall

Corporate Law

Tax Law

Franklin C. Malemud

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates

Sean D. Malloy - Received the Best Lawyers® 2024 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law "Lawyer of the Year" award in Cleveland

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael J. Matasich

Commercial Litigation

Michael J. Meaney

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

William J. O'Neill

Commercial Litigation

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Product Liability - Defendants

Scott N. Opincar

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

John A. Polinko

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Matthew I. Pollack

Banking and Finance Law

Michael G. Riley

Trusts and Estates

Shawn M. Riley

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Roger L. Shumaker

Trusts and Estates

Jason M. Smith

Banking and Finance Law

James E. Stief

Banking and Finance Law

Katherine Esshaki Wensink

Trusts and Estates

John M. Wirtshafter

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michael Wise

Energy Law

Government Relations Practice

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2024: Ones to Watch

Illinois

Patrick R. O'Meara

Commercial Litigation

Insurance Law

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Margaret C. Redshaw

Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Michigan:

Ashley Jericho

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Ohio

Karina R. Conley

Labor and Employment Law - Management

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Kirstyn (Wildey) Fritz

Banking and Finance Law

Public Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Sarah Mancuso

Commercial Litigation

Adam C. Smith

Energy Law

Litigation - Real Estate

Joseph J. Weinberg

Banking and Finance Law

Corporate Law

Amy Willey

Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

Corporate Governance and Compliance Law

Corporate Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

