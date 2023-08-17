55 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only the top 5 percent of attorneys throughout the country were selected by their peers for recognition in the 2024 edition of 'Best Lawyers in America,' and 46 McDonald Hopkins attorneys received that honor this year. Of those attorneys, Sean D. Malloy and Stephen M. Gross, have been named as the '2024 Lawyer of the Year' winners for their trailblazing work in the field of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization law.

Nine attorneys from McDonalds Hopkins have also been named as 'Ones to Watch,' in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

The number of McDonald Hopkins' attorneys featured in Best Lawyers of America continues to grow each year, reflecting McDonald Hopkin's commitment to promoting a culture that attracts and retains talented attorneys across each of the firm's markets and in all departments and practice areas.

Florida

Peter M. Bernhardt

  • Commercial Finance Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Banking and Finance
  • Litigation - Construction
  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Alan M. Burger

  • Commercial Litigation 

John T. Metzger

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Illinois

David A. Agay

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Richard Kessler

  • Commercial Litigation

Nicholas M. Miller

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

James P. Muraff

  • Patent Law

David C. Strosnider

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michigan

John E. Benko

  • Commercial Litigation

James J. Boutrous II  

  • Litigation - Labor and Employment

James J. Giszczak

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Trade Secrets Law

Stephen M. Gross - Received the Best Lawyers® 2024 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law "Lawyer of the Year" award in Troy

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Patrick A. Karbowski

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Michael G. Latiff

  • Commercial Litigation

Antoinette M. Pilzner  

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law 

Miriam L. Rosen

  • Employment Law - Individuals
  • Employment Law – Management

 Ohio

Erika Apelis

  • Trust and Estates

Chad Arfons

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Real Estate Law

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

  • Economic Development Law 

Richard H. Blake

  • Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Jeffrey P. Consolo

  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates
  • Trusts and Estates 

Christal L. Contini

  • Corporate Law
  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

David B. Cupar

  • Patent Law

David Drechsler

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Carl J. Grassi

  • Corporate Law

David H. Gunning II

  • Commercial Finance Law
  • Real Estate Law

David Hales

  • Real Estate Law

Brian J. Jereb

  • Trusts and Estates

Michael Kaczka

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

David M. Kall

  • Corporate Law
  • Tax Law 

Franklin C. Malemud

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates
  • Trusts and Estates

Sean D. Malloy - Received the Best Lawyers® 2024 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law "Lawyer of the Year" award in Cleveland

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael J. Matasich

  • Commercial Litigation

Michael J. Meaney

  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

William J. O'Neill

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
  • Product Liability - Defendants 

Scott N. Opincar

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

John A. Polinko

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Matthew I. Pollack

  • Banking and Finance Law

Michael G. Riley

  • Trusts and Estates 

Shawn M. Riley

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Roger L. Shumaker

  • Trusts and Estates

Jason M. Smith

  • Banking and Finance Law 

James E. Stief

  • Banking and Finance Law 

Katherine Esshaki Wensink

  • Trusts and Estates

John M. Wirtshafter

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michael Wise

  • Energy Law
  • Government Relations Practice

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2024: Ones to Watch

Illinois

Patrick R. O'Meara

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Insurance Law
  • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Margaret C. Redshaw

  • Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Michigan:

Ashley Jericho

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Ohio

Karina R. Conley

  • Labor and Employment Law - Management
  • Litigation - Labor and Employment

Kirstyn (Wildey) Fritz

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Public Finance Law
  • Real Estate Law

Sarah Mancuso

  • Commercial Litigation

Adam C. Smith

  • Energy Law
  • Litigation - Real Estate

Joseph J. Weinberg

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Corporate Law

Amy Willey

  • Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
  • Corporate Governance and Compliance Law
  • Corporate Law
  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: [email protected]

