$55 Million Legacy Kentucky Property- Call for Offers, Dates, and Deadlines Announcement. Iconic Adena Springs Farm To Sell.

Offer formats include Stalking Horse Bids- Sealed Offer Bids- Conventional Contract. Offering will include variations of a Single Sale, Bifurcated Subdivision, or Multiple Parcel Options. Campaign begins March 28th- Ends- May 15th, 2023.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The official Call for Offers and expressions of interest campaign dates will commence March 28th. The farm will be marketed by Icon Global throughout all of the major international spring event dates for Thoroughbred racing and equestrianism. Oaklawn, Gulfstream, Keeneland, Santa Anita, Aqueduct, Louisville's Kentucky Derby, as well as various horse sales and other equestrian events, such as the Land Rover three-day event at the Kentucky Horse Park. The campaign will conclude nine days after the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, May 6th, with final bids due on or before May 15th. Final Sale process and campaign details will be further announced March 28th, via subsequent release and also available at http://www.icon.global.

The sealed bidding and offer process guidelines to be released will include a buyer's ability to submit offers via Stalking Horse Bids, Sealed Bids, or Conventional Private Contract formats within the expressions of interest received on or before the closing deadline. The seller will reserve the right to negotiate and accept early offers at any time prior to the campaign close of May 15th.

Buyers will be able to choose a single sale opportunity or choose from any combination of one or more subdivision parcels together with various barns, pastures, amenities, and improvements.

The property is valued at more than $50 million dollars and was publicly priced at $55 million in June of 2022. "Replacement cost today to replicate this farm and its amenities in my opinion would far exceed $100 million," stated Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz.

At 2,300-acres, including 20 barns and over 250 stalls, Adena Springs Farm is one of the largest and most modern horse farm operations in the world, capable of handling up to 1,000 horses. It was built in 2007 to serve the legendary Adena Springs Stallion breeding operation.

Feature video and short film trailers available at www.icon.global offer a glimpse into the internationally acclaimed property that had been home to such legendary and award-winning Adena Springs' champions such as Ghostzapper, Mucho Macho Man, and Awesome Again, to name a few.

