$550+ Million Plasma Lighting Markets - Global Outlook Reprt 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Lighting - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plasma Lighting market accounted for $308.34 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $552.72 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2027.



Increasing need for energy-efficient & long-lasting lights is one of the major key factors driving market growth. Moreover, growth in number of greenhouses equipped owing to legalization of marijuana cultivation will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, high initial costs for quality are inhibiting the market growth.



Plasma lighting is a high lumen energy saving lighting. Plasma lighting systems are electrodeless metal halide lamps that produce light directly from an arc discharge operated under high pressure. The plasma lightings are a type of gas discharge lamps that are energized by radio frequency power. It is fit for different kind of applications such as municipal, sports facilities, roadway, and green house usage.



On the basis of Application, Horticulture segment is constantly enhancing due to the increasing demand for these systems in harsh weather conditions. Horticulture lights are being used for the cultivation of fruits and vegetable, and floriculture.



By geography, Asia Pacific in anticipated to grow during forecast period attributed to growing investments in manufacturing sector and increased usage of indoor farming in this region.



