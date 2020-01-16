55ip Announces Integration with Schwab Advisor Services™

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 55ip , the investment strategy engine that empowers advisors to deliver tax-managed investment models powered by sophisticated quantitative capabilities, today announced a new integration with Schwab Advisor Services™, providing a single sign-on (SSO) solution from 55ip platform directly to the Schwab Advisor Center® (SAC) platform.

This integration connects 55ip to the Schwab Advisor Center®, allowing mutual advisor-clients who custody with Schwab Advisor Services to access several sections of SAC directly from the 55ip platform. Additionally, Schwab exports client account information daily to 55ip, allowing an easier way for advisors to analyze and set up tax transitions and ongoing management for their client accounts.

This integration is also available for 55ip's recent partnership with BlackRock Model Portfolios , allowing advisors to leverage 55ip for tax aware transition of client portfolios into BlackRock Models with ongoing tax management and trading.

"55ip enables advisors to offer investment strategies across their client base, and our tax technology gives them unique capabilities to transition and managed accounts with intelligent automation. Through our integration with Schwab we potentially save RIAs time to focus on client relationships and growing their business," said Swati Bairathi, Chief Product Officer at 55ip.

"We're pleased to welcome 55ip Investment Strategy Engine to our growing integration ecosystem," said Kartik Srinivasan, Managing Director, Digital Product Management for Schwab Advisor Services. "Their technology enabling advisors to own and automate model building and tax management aligns well with our strategy to offer integrated solutions that help advisors better serve their clients."

About 55ip

55ip's investment strategy engine and platform allow advisors to both own and automate their investment strategies, fueling a differentiated value proposition while freeing critical time to focus on client relationships. With 55ip, advisors can incorporate sophisticated quantitative capabilities and scalable portfolio implementation into their practices, facilitating the entire investment management workflow from client-level strategy customization through trade execution. More information is available at https://www.55-ip.com .

55ip is the marketing name used for software licensed by 55 Institutional Partners, LLC, an investment technology developer, and for investment advisory services provided by 55I, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. All advisory services are provided by 55I, LLC. 55ip does not guarantee future results.

