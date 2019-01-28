55places Names the Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A dream retirement means something different for everyone, but it is often centered around comfortable living, even for active adults on a budget. Knowing how far a dollar will go can help define what becomes an attainable reality. That's why 55places.com , the number one resource for active adult communities in the United States, identified the 20 most affordable places to retire in 2019.

In order to pinpoint the top locations, 55places measured a series of factors, including overall cost of living, median home prices, state tax laws, local health care options, availability of 55+ communities, and public transit, amongst other variables. The cities named not only offer reasonable housing costs, but also provide exciting amenities and healthy living options.

The most affordable places to retire in 2019 include:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Ocala, Florida Lakeland, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Gainesville, Florida New Castle County, Delaware South Bend, Indiana Tampa, Florida Waco, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Memphis, Tennessee San Antonio, Texas Ft. Myers-Cape Coral , Florida Phoenix, Arizona Melbourne, Florida Grand Rapids, Michigan Orlando, Florida Wichita Falls, Texas Indianapolis, Indiana

The list also comes after the company surveyed its readers to uncover expectations for buying a retirement home. When asked about anticipated costs of a future home compared to the value of their current one, 26 percent respondents answered "about the same," 27 percent said "slightly less" and 24 percent said "much less."

"This information tells us 77 percent of active adults need their next home to be affordable," said Danny Goodman, COO and co-founder of 55places.com. "But a home within a certain price point is only half of the equation. The surrounding area—whether or not an active adult community is of interest—plays an integral role in quality of life, and nearby attractions and available establishments can greatly enhance that. These destinations provide budget-friendly options without demanding a sacrifice for comfort."

