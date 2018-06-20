55places.com Announces the 25 Best Active Adult Community Clubhouses of 2018

CHICAGO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 55places.com announced the 25 best active adult community clubhouses of 2018 Earning special distinction as the very best of the best is La Casa™, The Club at Encanterra® in Trilogy® at Encanterra®, an active adult community in Queen Creek, Arizona.

To identify the best active adult community clubhouses in America, 55places.com compiled various data points, including number of amenities, uniqueness of amenities, square footage, and visual appeal.

At the 60,000 square-foot La Casa™, residents can stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center as well as the aerobics and dance studio, a full-service spa, steam room, sauna, and indoor lap pool. For social opportunities, homeowners enjoy the ballroom, billiards, business center, and card room. La Casa™ also provides multiple dining and drinking spots, including the La Cocina Private Demonstration Kitchen, Bistro 1528, Cafe Solaz, Apps and Apres, Tapas, and the Explorations Cafe. Outdoors, homeowners have access to two pools, an amphitheater, four tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, and a private 18-hole championship golf course designed by Tom Lehman.

Other standout clubhouses to make the top five on 55places.com's list include the town center at Sun City Hilton Head in Bluffton, South Carolina, Magnolia House in Trilogy Orlando in Groveland, Florida, the clubhouse at Four Seasons at Terra Lago in Indio, California, and The Club at Cresswind in Georgia's Cresswind at Lake Lanier. Florida leads all states with six community clubhouses on the list. In all, communities from eleven states are included.

"La Casa remains a standout example of the kind of facilities and amenity centers that an active adult community can strive to create for its residents," said 55Places.com Chief Executive Officer and Founder Bill Ness. "The clubhouse is where residents will make new friends, get involved in their community, and take up new hobbies, making it an important part of any active adult lifestyle."

You can view all 25 best active adult community clubhouses of 2018 and learn more about each one at 55places.com.

About 55places.com

55places.com is the number one resource for anyone searching for information about active adult communities in the United States. Our website offers unbiased information and reviews of over 2,000 active adult communities. 55places.com is the only source where you will find such a wealth of information including photos, videos, descriptions, floor plans, listings of homes for sale and reviews about nearly every 55+ and active adult community in the country.

Contact:

Sean Keeley

773-278-5500 ext 209

197253@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/55placescom-announces-the-25-best-active-adult-community-clubhouses-of-2018-300668915.html

SOURCE 55places.com

Related Links

https://www.55places.com

