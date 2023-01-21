$56 Million Worldwide Bio-Polypropylene Industry to 2027 - Featuring Global Bioenergies, Trellis Earth Products, Japan Polypropylene and Reliance Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-Polypropylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio-polypropylene market size reached US$ 40.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.38% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Bio-polypropylene is a polymer made from natural materials which include corn, sugar cane, vegetable oil, and other bio-masses. The properties of bio-polypropylene and synthetic polypropylene are similar.

Bio-polypropylene, also known as PP, is a thermostatic polymer which has found its application in injection molding, textiles, film, packaging industry, bottles, Rubik's Cube stickers, polymer banknotes, etc. The conventional polypropylene is made from petroleum and results in emission of large amount of greenhouse gases.

However, bio-polypropylene is developed from sugar cane and other natural materials and are an eco-friendlier option compared to the conventional ones. Bio-polypropylenes have a higher melting point which also makes them eligible to be used in various plastic products such as medical apparatuses and dishwasher safe containers. They are preferred for their strength, durability, and resistance to heat and stiffness.

A major factor driving the demand of bio-polypropylene is the fact that Injection molded parts made from this polymer are light in weight. This has resulted in the automotive sector being a major driver of this polymer. A rising trend of adopting biopolymers to reduce the overall weight of the automobiles coupled with efforts to minimize carbon emission is driving the demand of bio-polypropylene in this sector.

For instance, General Motors is using bio-polypropylene in the Cadillac DeVille for seatbacks and in the Chevrolet Impala for trim and shelving. Similarly, Ford is using bio-polypropylene for interior storage bins in the Ford Flex and for the loadfloor in the Focus BEV. Apart from the automobile industry, bio-polypropylene also finds its applications in textiles, films, food packaging, etc. This is also expected to catalyze its demand in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Braskem S.A., Biobent Management Services, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Global Bioenergies, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Ineos AG.

