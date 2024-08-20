56th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture Unveiled

Dairy: Good for you. Good for the planet.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dairy: Good for you. Good for the planet." is the theme of the 56th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair. This year's butter sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans, highlights one of the many ways dairy farmers protect the planet while producing nutritious milk.

“Dairy: Good for you. Good for the planet.” is the theme of the 56th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair. The butter sculpture depicts a family relaxing on the bank of a river on one side while showing a dairy farmer planting a tree on the other side, highlighting one of the many ways dairy farmers protect the planet while producing nutritious milk. “Dairy: Good for you. Good for the planet.” is the theme of the 56th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair. The butter sculpture depicts a family relaxing on the bank of a river on one side while showing a dairy farmer planting a tree on the other side, highlighting one of the many ways dairy farmers protect the planet while producing nutritious milk.

Millions of people enjoy local waterways every day – swimming, fishing, kayaking – but are unaware of the efforts made by dairy farmers to protect these precious resources. The butter sculpture depicts a family relaxing on the bank of a river on one side while showing a dairy farmer planting a tree on the other side. Every year, dairy farmers plant thousands of trees along rivers and streams that run through their farms to prevent soil erosion, improve water quality and provide a natural habitat for wildlife.

Speaking at today's unveiling, Mike McMahon of E-Z Acres Dairy farm in Homer, NY, said planting trees along waterways has a tremendous impact on water quality. About thirty percent of McMahon's dairy farm, approximately 2,300 acres, lies within the Skaneateles Lake watershed, which provides drinking water to the greater Syracuse area of over 220,000 people. "Dairy farmers take protecting your drinking water seriously. On our farm alone, we have planted thousands of willow trees along the eight miles of streams that run through our property. Sustainability isn't just a buzzword for us, we invest heavily in practices like these to create a healthy environment for our neighbors, our family and our cows," said McMahon.

"We know dairy is good for your health, and with this sculpture, we want to emphasize that responsible dairy production is good for the environment," said John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. "Our farmers work with specialists and environmental groups to adopt practices that protect waterways, recycle resources and reduce greenhouse gases to protect the planet."

Richard A. Ball, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner noted, "Unveiling the Butter Sculpture is one of my favorite traditions at The Fair and a wonderful way to honor our dairy farmers who work so hard to feed our families and bring healthy products to our communities every day. I'm very proud of the work our dairy farmers are doing to balance productive farming with environmental responsibility."

"Wegmans is proud to sponsor this year's Butter Sculpture, which is such an integral part of the New York State Fair," said Evelyn Ingram, Director of Community Relations at Wegmans Food Markets. "We are delighted to once again be a participant in this long-standing tradition."

This year's sculpture includes a blue river which helps make the connection between consumer enjoyment and responsible dairy production. Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania constructed the sculpture over an 11-day period using more than 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Western New York.

After The Fair, the sculpture will be deconstructed, with assistance from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, and transported to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, N.Y., where it will be recycled into renewable energy.

Each month, Noblehurst Farms' massive recycling program turns over 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets, universities and schools into enough energy to power the farm and over 300 local homes in the community. The recycling program not only reduces the farm's carbon footprint, it diverts food waste from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Along with viewing the butter sculpture and enjoying some delicious dairy products, fairgoers can visit americandairy.com/nystatefair to learn more about dairy farmers' efforts to protect the environment.

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East