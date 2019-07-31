56th Annual Uptown Art Fair Runs August 2-4

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota's number one art fair – attended by more than 350,000 people annually – is marking its 56th year with an impressive lineup of internationally recognized artists, a new marketplace with locally produced goods and an exclusive special edition beer from Indeed Brewing Company and much more.

During the 2019 Uptown Art Fair, visitors can browse original art by 325 artists from 36 American states and two other countries, chosen by a five-member jury, including sculpture, drawing, glass, painting, jewelry, wood, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more. The event runs Friday, Aug. 2, from 12-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Hennepin Avenue South and The Mall in Uptown, Minneapolis.

This year's featured artist is Minneapolis illustrator and painter Chuck U. His piece, "Make/Destroy City," will serve as this year's commemorative print and will be sold in two different sizes exclusively at the official Uptown Art Fair merchandise tent during the run of the Uptown Art Fair for $15 and $25.

This year, Indeed Brewing Company is producing an exclusive beer – called Hibiscus Shenanigans Uptown Art Fair Edition – which will feature the commemorative print illustration by Chuck on its cans. Cans of the limited-edition beer will only be available for purchase at the Uptown Art Fair.

Along with the artist booths, the Uptown Art Fair offers a variety of special events and activities. This year's special events include:

Uptown Art Fair Marketplace

The first ever Uptown Art Fair Marketplace will feature a diverse range of locally made, grown, raised, sourced, and produced products, including honey, coffee, soap and candles. It's located in the Piggy Bank restaurant parking lot (2841 Hennepin Ave).

Charitable Partner Tent

The Uptown Association has selected five local nonprofits to be featured at the Uptown Art Fair – Vail Place, Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance, PrairieCare Child and Family Fund, Stillpoint Engage and Underdog Rescue MN. Each of these nonprofits will be onsite all three days of the fair, offering visitors family-friendly activities - including a chance to meet adoptable dogs from Underdog Rescue. The tent is located on the Mall.

New Horizon Academy Youth Art Fair

The 2019 Youth Art Fair, sponsored by New Horizon Academy, is celebrating its 15th year. Located inside Calhoun Square, the event brings together 50 promising young artists between the ages of 8 and 18, and provides them with an opportunity to display, discuss and sell their artwork. The Youth Art Fair will take place Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culinary Arts Competition Presented by Kitchen Window

Now in its eighth year, the Twin Cities' hottest chefs and most creative artists battle for supremacy in the Culinary Arts Competition presented by Kitchen Window. Teams consisting of one chef and one artist will each receive the same three ingredients, along with a unique secret ingredient, which they must use to create both a dish and a piece of visual art within 30 minutes. Local food and art celebrities will judge the final creations. Judges will crown the winning team on Sunday.

Northern Clay Center Family Imagination Station

Fairgoers can create free clay art projects at the Family Imagination Station, presented by Northern Clay Center, located on The Mall. Projects will be fired at Northern Clay Center and will be available for pick-up at the center after Aug. 27.

Metro Transit ArtPass

During the weekend of the Uptown Art Fair, Metro Transit is again offering free rides through its ArtPass. Attendees can ride free on Saturday and Sunday by simply printing out the ArtPass at www.uptownartfair.com/metro-transit-art-pass. Fairgoers can take the bus or METRO lines from their homes or nearby Park & Ride lots (does not include Northstar).

Complimentary Bike Valet presented by EPIQ Partners

The Bike Valet offers free valet bike parking to reduce automobile traffic and provide a stress-free parking experience at the fair. Bike valet is open daily, 15 minutes before the fair opens until 15 minutes after it closes, at the intersection of Humboldt Avenue South and The Mall near the Midtown Greenway trail.

About the Uptown Art Fair

Produced by the Uptown Association, the Uptown Art Fair will take place August 2-4 and will feature more than 320 professional artists, 50 youth artists, a culinary arts competition and a variety of food vendors. Ranked the No. 1 art fair in Minnesota by the Harris Guide, the three-day event has grown into a nationally recognized fine arts festival attracting more than 350,000 people throughout the weekend. Find more information at www.uptownartfair.com, or on Facebook at Uptown Art Fair "Official" or Twitter at @UptownArtFair.

SOURCE Uptown Association

Related Links

http://www.uptownartfair.com

