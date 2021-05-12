57.38 Million Units growth expected in Remotes Market | 1.20% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of STBs as many cable service providers are moving from analog to digital broadcasting as a part of Digital Migration. Besides, improving economic conditions and rising disposable incomes of people, especially in emerging economies is increasing consumer spend on various electronic devices. These factors will support the growth of the global remotes market during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increase in the sales of smart TVs and the rising penetration of DTH connections.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Remotes Market: Opportunities

The growing popularity of OTT services has been increasing the adoption of smart and HD TVs across the world. In addition, the rising competition between gaming console manufacturers is leading to an increase in the number of new product launches. Moreover, the increasing production of 4K movies has led to an increase in the adoption of UHD TVs. All these factors are expected to create significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Remotes Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the TVs segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for TVs. In addition, increased spending capability of the population, rise in per capita disposable income, the decline in TV subscription costs, and the introduction of low-cost per view channels are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Remotes Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the presence of a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers in the region. In addition, the rising number of households with TVs, decreasing TV subscription charges, and the decreasing prices of set-top boxes are expected to contribute to the growth of the remotes market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the remotes market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Remotes Market: Major Vendors

General Electric Co.

The company offers a wide range of remotes including 218103 VCR Remote, 19GT300 TV Remote, and 11695 4-Device Universal Remote Control.

Koninklijke Philips NV

The company offers Universal remote control for TVs, STBs, and Blu-ray players.

LG Electronics Inc.

The company offers a wide range of products for TV including LG AN-MR19B, Full Function Standard TV Remote Control, and Magic Remote Control with Voice Mate.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The company provides a wide range of products including Bosch 00436461, Bosch 702093, Bosch 156516, and others.

Universal Electronics Inc.

The company offers Callisto 3T2-45, Mars 3T1-40, and Mercury remotes.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the remotes market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

TVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Set-top boxes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Standard - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motion controlled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Voice controlled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Panasonic Corp.

Remote Solution Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SMK Corp.

Universal Electronics Inc.

VOXX International Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

