$57.7 Billion Sterile Medical Packaging Market , 2025 - Amcor, Dupont De Nemours, 3M, West Pharmaceutical Services, and Sonoco Products Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Medical Packaging Market by Material (Plastics, Metal, Glass, Others), Type (Thermoform Trays, Bottles, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Others), Application (Surgical Instruments, Pharmaceutical, Others) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the sterile medical packaging market size is estimated to be USD 36.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.



Increasing investment, coupled with growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the sterile medical packaging market. The recent outbreak of Covid-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the sterile medical packaging market.



The pharmaceutical & biological segment is projected to lead the sterile medical packaging market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the pharmaceutical & biological application is projected to lead the sterile medical packaging market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing healthcare industry and the advent of new healthcare medicines. The processing and packaging of pharmaceutical & biological products go through various inspections, quality checks, and ensures that they adhere to regulatory compliances about the drug contents and the material used in packaging.



Thermoform trays are the dominant type that is expected to drive the market.



Based on type, the thermoform trays segment is projected to record the highest CAGR. These are versatile and easy to transport, because of their low weight. Thermoformed trays are manufactured from plastics, come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and are equipped for internal use. Plastic trays have a highly versatile style of packaging design as the plastics used for trays can be molded to form different shapes by thermoforming process. This versatility makes them advantageous for everything. Semi-rigid and flexible are two types of thermoform trays used in the healthcare industry.



The plastic segment is expected to lead sterile medical packaging market.



Based on material, the plastic sterile medical packaging segment is expected to lead the sterile medical packaging market. this growth can be attributed to its high consumption and increasing demand from end users. Plastic polymers, such as HDPE, polyester, and polypropylene are used extensively in the manufacturing of bottles, vials & ampoules, and pre-filled syringes in the sterile medical packaging market.

The leading sterile medical packaging manufacturers profiled in this report are Amcor Limited (Australia), Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), and Sonoco Products Company (US).



