$57.8 Billion Interior Architectural Coatings Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interior Architectural Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interior architectural coatings market reached a value of US$ 39.8 billion in 2018

Interior architecture involves taking care of the interior space of a building, technically as well as scientifically, while considering all construction aspects such as materials, finishes, electrical requirements, plumbing, lighting, ventilation and smart use of the available space.

Generally, interior architectural coatings include organic finishes which are used for the purpose of protecting and beautifying the interior space of various kinds of buildings. They not only make the interior attractive but are also harmless for the surroundings in different temperatures. The list of interior architectural coatings includes a wide variety of items like wall paints, varnishes, primers, sealers, ceramics and others. These are mainly used for transforming an interior space so as to make it safe, decorative and long lasting.



The market value is projected to reach US$ 57.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2024.



Market Drivers:



Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in construction of residential and commercial buildings which has caused a steady rise in the global market for interior architectural coatings.

Another key factor driving the demand of interior architectural coatings is a rise in the financial and social status of consumers. In addition, consumers have become aware about choosing premium quality products being used for appropriate protection and beautification of their houses.

Many emerging economies like China , Korea, Japan and India are going through a phase which is brimming with many infrastructural activities that have significantly contributed to the growth of the interior architectural coatings market.

, Korea, and are going through a phase which is brimming with many infrastructural activities that have significantly contributed to the growth of the interior architectural coatings market. These coatings provide an eco-friendly protection and help in preventing corrosion, and rusting of decorative pieces like sculptures, wood flooring and furniture.

Market Summary:



Based on the resins type, the market has been segmented into acrylic, polyester, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane and others. Acrylic currently dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into water-borne coatings and solvent-borne coatings. Water-borne coatings currently dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into company-owned stores, independent distributors, and large retailers and wholesalers. Company-owned stores currently dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Based on the type of consumer, the market has been segmented into professional consumers and DIY (Do-it-yourself) consumers. Professional consumers currently dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into residential and non-residential sectors. The residential sector currently dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global interior architectural coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global interior architectural coatings market?

What are the major resin types in the global interior architectural coatings market?

What are the key technologies in the global interior architectural coatings market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global interior architectural coatings market?

What is the breakup of the global interior architectural coatings market on the basis of consumer type?

What are the major end-use segments in the global interior architectural coatings market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global interior architectural coatings industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global interior architectural coatings industry?

What is the structure of the global interior architectural coatings industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global interior architectural coatings industry?

How are interior architectural coatings manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Interior Architectural Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Resin Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Type of Consumer

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Resin Type

6.1 Acrylic

6.2 Polyester

6.3 Alkyd

6.4 Epoxy

6.5 Polyurethane

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Water-Borne Coatings

7.2 Solvent-Borne Coatings



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Company-Owned Stores

8.2 Independent Distributors

8.3 Large Retailers and Wholesalers



9 Market Breakup by Type of Consumer

9.1 Professional Consumers

9.2 DIY Consumers



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10.1 Residential

10.2 Non-Residential



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 Interior Architectural Coatings Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Manufacturing Process

12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AKOZO Nobel

13.3.2 Axalta Coatings

13.3.3 Asian Paints

13.3.4 BASF SE

13.3.5 Nippon Paints

13.3.6 Kansai Paint Co.

13.3.7 PPG Industries

13.3.8 RPM International Inc.

13.3.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company

13.3.10 The Valspar Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toehl3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

