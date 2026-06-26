57 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to 2026 Florida Super Lawyers and 'Rising Stars' Lists

MIAMI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Florida offices were named to Super Lawyers' 2026 list of top attorneys in Florida.

The recognition includes 39 attorneys recognized on the Super Lawyers list, nine of whom have been honored for at least 10 years, and 15 for at least 20 years. Shareholder Gregory W. Herbert is ranked among the Top 50 attorneys in the Orlando market. In addition, 18 attorneys were selected to the "Rising Stars" list.

According to the publication, Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The following attorneys are recognized on the Florida Super Lawyers and "Rising Stars" lists:

Fort Lauderdale

Recognized on the Super Lawyers list:

Recognized on the Rising Stars list:

Miami

Recognized on the Super Lawyers list:

Recognized on the Rising Stars list:

Orlando

Recognized on the Super Lawyers list:

Tallahassee

Recognized on the Super Lawyers list:

Tampa

Recognized on the Super Lawyers list:

Recognized on the Rising Stars list:

West Palm Beach

Recognized on the Super Lawyers list:

Recognized on the Rising Stars list:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP