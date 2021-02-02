57% Of Federal Employees Burnt Out; 1 In 3 Attribute Burnout To COVID-19 New Eagle Hill Research Finds

"This high level of burnout at all levels of the federal workforce is deeply troubling." Tweet this

"Federal employees remain under immense pressure – from the COVID-19 pandemic, to a far-reaching data hack, to implementing a presidential transition," said David Witkowski, public service industry lead with Eagle Hill Consulting. "This level of burnout at all levels of the federal workforce is deeply troubling. Federal leaders have got to find a way to make workloads sustainable for employees and better equip managers to lead. Otherwise, agencies will struggle to retain talent and deliver on their mission."

The research also found a substantially higher level of burnout among Millennials (64 percent), which is higher than Gen X (55 percent) and Baby Boomers (50 percent). Millennials are significantly more likely to report burnout at work from COVID-19 pandemic (41 percent) as compared to Gen X (26 percent) and Baby Boomers (19 percent).

"While younger workers make up about 24 percent of the federal workforce, the impact will grow as they move up the career ladder. Failure to address Millennials' burnout means these employees will either look for opportunities outside of the federal government or they won't be operating at peak performance," Witkowski explained.

When asked about the causes of burnout:

44 percent attribute burnout to their workload.

40 percent say lack of communication, feedback and support.

33 percent indicate it stems from time pressure.

29 percent point to missing the right tools and technology.

More than a quarter (27 percent) say it's from trying to juggle their personal and profession life.

