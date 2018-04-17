574th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

About the Company

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,100 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 574 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 49-year operating history and increased the dividend 96 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company has in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology, and capital markets capabilities. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

