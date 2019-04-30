$575M RIA Spectrum Management Group Announces Affiliation with Ron Carson; Rebrands to Carson Wealth

OMAHA, Neb., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Management Group, a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, today announced the team's decision to affiliate as a Carson Wealth office. Co-founders Bob Phillips and Leslie Thompson, who lead a team of eight, decided to affiliate with Carson Wealth to better serve their clients and expand the already advanced menu of services and resources available. Both firms believe in a shared focus on guiding clients to financial confidence by simplifying their financial lives.

Spectrum Management Group becomes Carson Wealth's fifth $500M+ AUM firm in the past year to take advantage of the increasingly popular equity swap option available to advisors. As with other advisors who have affiliated and rebranded as Carson Wealth offices, Phillips and Thompson will maintain active majority ownership of their firm and will remain the strategic decision-makers for all business decisions and operations in the Indianapolis office.

"We've known Ron and the Carson family for more than a decade," said Bob Phillips, Managing Principal of Spectrum Management Group. "Philosophically, we have always been in agreement in our approach to putting clients first. They're an organization that has always been a source of new ideas for us, playing a key role to our research and development efforts."

"As we have followed Carson's evolution and thought about our own future, aligning with Carson made sense," said Leslie Thompson, Managing Principal of Spectrum Management Group. "The pace of change in our industry is accelerating, so having a partner that is on the leading edge of that change will provide us the tools necessary to continue providing the highest level of service to existing clients – and the resources necessary to help many more for years to come."

The affiliation with Carson Wealth not only allows Spectrum's team more time to focus on serving clients but will also reduce time and energy spent on process and infrastructure by introducing Carson's client-centric tech stack to the firm's operating system and online client experience.

"Bob and Leslie have this insatiable appetite for serving in the best interests of their clients," said Ron Carson, CEO and founder of Carson Group. "Our decision to partner was born out of this mutual desire to serve their clients well, expand their resources and support, and do it all with the goal of delivering value beyond a doubt. We are as proud of adding them to our team as they are of adding us, as we look forward to growing our presence in Indiana."

Advisor Growth Strategies, a management consulting and transaction advisory firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, advised Spectrum Management Group on the strategy and terms of the transaction.

In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Wealth remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and is recognized by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2019.

About Carson Wealth

Founded in 1983, Carson Wealth has grown to become a Barron's Hall of Fame firm, serving clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies and proactive, personal service.

Carson Wealth is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with the mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

About Advisor Growth Strategies

Advisor Growth Strategies, a leading consulting firm serving the wealth management industry, provides management consulting and transaction advisory services for independent advisory firms. AGS has consulted with 250+ firms nationwide representing over $300 billion in investable assets, including some of largest and most successful firms in the US. On the web at www.advisorgrowthllc.com. Advisor Growth Strategies is not affiliated with Carson Wealth or CWM, LLC.

*Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors: Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

SOURCE Carson Wealth

Related Links

http://www.carsonwealth.com

