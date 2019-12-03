57th Annual AUA Award Winners Announced

BALTIMORE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the list of 2020 award recipients who will be recognized at the Association's Annual Meeting in Washington, DC next May. Marking its 57th anniversary next year, the ceremony in Washington, DC will celebrate this year's honoree physician researchers and educators for their contributions to the field of medicine, the specialty of urology and the AUA.

The following awards will be presented:

Ramon Guiteras Award: The Ramon Guiteras Award is presented annually to an individual who is deemed to have made outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. William J. Catalona, MD will receive this award for outstanding leadership in demonstrating the value of prostate-specific antigen testing and surgical management of prostate cancer.

Hugh Hampton Young Award: The Hugh Hampton Young Award is presented annually to an individual for their outstanding contributions to the study of genitourinary tract disease. Stephen Y. Nakada, MD will receive this award for enduring leadership and pioneering studies of urolithiasis, minimally invasive surgery and renal preservation.

Gold Cystoscope Award: The Gold Cystoscope Award is presented annually to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession within 10 years of completing residency training. Thomas Chi, MD will receive this award for outstanding research into the cause of urolithiasis and innovations in surgical techniques for kidney stone removal.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual who has been deemed to have made outstanding contributions to advance the mission and goals of the AUA. William F. Gee, MD will receive this award for a lifetime of service advancing the goals and mission of the AUA.

Victor A. Politano Award: The Victor A. Politano Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding research and work in the field of incontinence and for enhancing the treatment of incontinent patients, thereby helping to improve their quality of life. Gopal H. Badlani, MD will receive this award for exemplary clinical, translational, and basic science research on the treatment of stress urinary incontinence.

William P. Didusch Art and History Award: The William P. Didusch Art and History Award promotes and recognizes contributions to urological art, including, but not limited to, illustrations, sculpture, still photography, motion pictures and television productions. Michael E. Moran, MD will receive this award for extensive written contributions on urologic history and dedicated service as museum curator.

Distinguished Contribution Awards: The Distinguished Contribution Awards are presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the science and practice of urology, including, but not limited to, contributions made in a sub-specialty area, for military career service or for humanitarian efforts. The following individuals will be recognized with this award:

Timothy D. Averch , MD for contributions to AUA initiatives including quality improvement, simulation, e-learning and health policy

for contributions to AUA initiatives including quality improvement, simulation, e-learning and health policy Lawrence S. Ross , MD for contributions to the field of reproductive medicine and for many years of dedicated service to the AUA

for contributions to the field of reproductive medicine and for many years of dedicated service to the AUA J. Christian Winters , MD for outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of incontinence and voiding dysfunction

Distinguished Service Awards: The Distinguished Service Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding service in advancing the goals of the AUA. The following individuals will receive this award:

Dean G. Assimos , MD for voluminous, substantive contributions to the educational resources of the AUA

for voluminous, substantive contributions to the educational resources of the AUA Manoj Monga , MD for innovative and impactful service as AUA Secretary to the benefit of urologists and patients worldwide

for innovative and impactful service as AUA Secretary to the benefit of urologists and patients worldwide Aaron Spitz , MD for more than twelve years of outstanding service to the American Medical Association and organized medicine on behalf of urology

Gold-Headed Cane Award: The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to a senior urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession and to the AUA. The inspiration for the AUA Gold-Headed Cane dates back to a highly respected tradition that began in the 17th century. The gold headed cane was first carried by Dr. Radcliffe from 1689 to 1714 and it accompanied him on many consultations in London, England. He was known by royalty for his medical skills and was considered an outstanding practitioner. Dr. Radcliffe was the first to pass the cane along to a successor whom he considered to be the greatest English physician of his time. AUA continues this tradition by presenting a Gold-Headed Cane Award to this year's recipient, Daniel J. Culkin, MD, who will receive this award for tireless advocacy encouraging outreach to underserved rural populations and patients with spinal cord injuries.

Presidential Citations: Presidential Citations are presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology. Each recipient is chosen by the AUA President. This honor will be bestowed upon the following individuals:

Jaime A. Cajigas , MD for excellence in advancing AUA education, membership and collaborations with Sociedad Colombiana de Urología

for excellence in advancing AUA education, membership and collaborations with Sociedad Colombiana de Urología Brendan M. Fox , MD for leadership and outstanding contributions in advancing the AUA's strategic goals

for leadership and outstanding contributions in advancing the AUA's strategic goals Stanley J. Kandzari , MD for an outstanding career devoted to the education of urology residents

for an outstanding career devoted to the education of urology residents Carl A. Olsson , MD for outstanding contributions as the inaugural editor of Urology Practice

for outstanding contributions as the inaugural editor of Urology Practice Gail S. Prins , PhD for leadership, determination and success in advancing the breadth of urologic research and advocacy

for leadership, determination and success in advancing the breadth of urologic research and advocacy Kevin A. Wohlfort for more than 30 years of distinguished executive leadership and outstanding contributions in advancing AUA's mission

