58% Growth Contribution in Machine Tools Market from APAC| Emergence of 600 Group Plc, AMADA Co. Ltd., and DMG MORI Co. Ltd. as Dominant Players | Technavio

Machine Tools Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The machine tools market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the machine tools market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Machine Tools Market Players:

600 Group Plc: The company provides various machine tools in Master VS 3250 and Typhoon L Series CNC Turning Centres.

AMADA Co. Ltd.: LASBEND-AJ and DV-1 are some of the key market offerings of this vendor

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.: CMX 1100 V and NLX 6000 | 1000 are some of the key market offerings

Doosan Corp.: DNM Series and LYNX 2100 Series are some of the latest market offerings

FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd.: Key offerings of this market are CNC Surface Grinder (SMART-III series) and 5-axis Vertical Machining Center.

General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp.

JTEKT Corp.

Okuma Corp.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Machine Tools Market Segmentation Highlights

End-User

Automotive: The automotive end-user segment held the largest machine tools market share in 2020. The segment will account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of varied machine tools for the production of vehicles and automotive components.



Industrial Machinery



Precision Engineering



Transportation



Others

Geography

APAC: 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the machine tools market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA, South America , and North America. The strong presence of manufacturing facilities will facilitate the machine tools market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Machine Tools Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our machine tools market report covers the following areas:

Machine Tools Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the machine tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine tools market vendors

Machine Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 26.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 600 Group Plc, AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd., General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp., JTEKT Corp., Okuma Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 49: 600 Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 50: 600 Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 51: 600 Group Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: 600 Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: 600 Group Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 58: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 61: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 63: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Doosan Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 68: FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: JTEKT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: JTEKT Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 78: Okuma Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Okuma Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Okuma Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Okuma Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Okuma Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 83: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 84: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 85: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 86: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Segment focus



Exhibit 88: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Key offerings

