58 Percent of U.S. Employees Haven't Used Artificial Intelligence at Work, New Eagle Hill Consulting Research Finds

Among Workers Using AI, 65 Percent Are Learning on Their Own

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Only twelve percent of U.S. workers are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis for their jobs, while 58 percent say they never use this technology tool. A new nationwide survey of workers from Eagle Hill Consulting also finds women are substantially less likely to use AI on the job, with 67 percent of females respondents reporting they never use AI.

In terms of learning how to use AI, those who are using the tool at work largely are self-taught. Sixty-five percent of those using AI say they learned how to use AI on their own, and only 31 percent learned via workplace training.

These findings come as the use of generative AI continues to surge, with mounting evidence that AI boots organizational and employee performance and productivity. A Harvard Business School study found that AI can get knowledge work done 25 percent faster and 40 percent better, while researchers from Stanford and MIT found AI boosted worker productivity by 14 percent for customer service workers. The research also comes as workers and employers struggle with managing workplace burnout, an issue that could be alleviated by leveraging productivity-enhancing tools like AI.

"Clearly, organizations face a significant challenge in driving AI adoption and training in the workplace," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "But this is not without precedent. History has shown that transformative technologies — like computers, the Internet, email, and smartphones —require time and effort to integrate fully into workplace routines."

"Organizations are working to capitalize on the potential of AI while balancing associated risks," Jezior continued. "Equally important is for leaders to thoughtfully bring employees along in their AI strategies, and that means building trust, seeking employee input, communicating benefits, providing education, and monitoring progress. This requires strategic long-term planning and ongoing engagement with employee feedback."

Additional Key Findings:

Generational Differences : Millennials are the most likely to use AI at work (41% daily or weekly), followed by Gen Z (35%), Gen X (22%), and Baby Boomers (15%).



: Millennials are the most likely to use AI at work (41% daily or weekly), followed by Gen Z (35%), Gen X (22%), and Baby Boomers (15%). Barriers to AI Adoption : Employees cited several factors that would make it easier to benefit from AI at work, including: Knowing what AI tools are available (35%) Ideas for using AI in their roles (32%) Understanding what is safe to input into AI tools (27%) Employer-provided training (27%) Clear company policies (23%) Learning how colleagues use AI (23%) More time to experiment with AI (22%)

: Employees cited several factors that would make it easier to benefit from AI at work, including:

Job Search Considerations: Only 21% of workers say a company's use of AI would influence their decision when considering a new job.

The findings are based upon the 2024 Eagle Hill Consulting Workplace Flexibility Survey conducted by Ipsos most recently from June 4-7, 2024. The survey included 1,453 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S. Respondents were polled about their views about working remotely.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy, Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

@WeAreEagleHill

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC