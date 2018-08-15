58.com Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 15, 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) ("58.com" or the "Company"), China's largest online market place for classifieds, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

58.com's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-317-6061 U.S. Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Hong Kong 852-58081995 China Toll Free: 4001-206115 Passcode: 0603639

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 22, 2018. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10126317

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of 58.com's website at http://ir.58.com.

About 58.com Inc.

58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) operates China's largest online market place for classifieds, as measured by monthly unique visitors on both its www.58.com website and mobile applications. The Company's online marketplace enables local business users and consumer users to connect, share information and conduct business. 58.com's broad, in-depth and high quality local information, combined with its easy-to-use website and mobile applications, has made it a trusted marketplace for consumers. 58.com's strong brand recognition, large and growing user base, merchant network and massive database of local information create a powerful network effect. For more information on 58.com, please visit http://www.58.com.

