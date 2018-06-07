58.com to Attend dbAccess Asia Internet Corporate Day from June 28-29, 2018

BEIJING, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) ("58.com" or the "Company"), China's largest online market place for classifieds, today announced that the Company will participate in the dbAccess Asia Internet Corporate Day to be held from June 28 to 29, 2018. This event will take place at Deutsche Bank's London offices at Winchester House. Mr. Hao Zhou, CFO of the Company, will represent the Company and meet with institutional investors.

