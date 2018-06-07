58.com to Attend dbAccess Asia Internet Corporate Day from June 28-29, 2018

BEIJING, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) ("58.com" or the "Company"), China's largest online market place for classifieds, today announced that the Company will participate in the dbAccess Asia Internet Corporate Day to be held from June 28 to 29, 2018. This event will take place at Deutsche Bank's London offices at Winchester House. Mr. Hao Zhou, CFO of the Company, will represent the Company and meet with institutional investors.
About 58.com Inc.
58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) operates China's largest online market place for classifieds, as measured by monthly unique visitors on both its www.58.com website and mobile applications. The Company's online marketplace enables local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business. 58.com's broad, in-depth and high quality local information, combined with its easy-to-use website and mobile applications, has made it a trusted marketplace for consumers. 58.com's strong brand recognition, large and growing user base, merchant network and massive database of local information create a powerful network effect. For more information on 58.com, please visit http://www.58.com.
