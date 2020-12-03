58th Annual AUA Award Winners Announced

BALTIMORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the list of its 2021 AUA Award recipients. The winners will be recognized at the Association's Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, NV next September marking the 58th anniversary of the awards program. The ceremony will celebrate physician researchers and educators for their contributions to the field of medicine, the specialty of urology and the AUA.

The following awards will be presented:

Ramon Guiteras Award: The Ramon Guiteras Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. Ian M. Thompson Jr., MD will receive this award for outstanding leadership and contributions in clinical trials and treatment of urologic cancers.

Hugh Hampton Young Award: The Hugh Hampton Young Award is presented annually to an individual for their outstanding contributions to the study of genitourinary tract disease. Yves Fradet, MD will receive this award for outstanding mentorship, research, leadership and exemplary surgical care of patients with urologic cancers.

Gold Cystoscope Award: The Gold Cystoscope Award is presented annually to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession within 10 years of completing residency training. Stacy Loeb, MD, PhD, MSc will receive this award for outstanding research to enhance the value of prostate cancer screening and active surveillance.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to advance the mission and goals of the AUA. Ronald Rabinowitz, MD will receive this award for advancing the mission of the AUA by promoting education, research, and advocacy.

Robert C. Flanigan Education Award: The Robert C. Flanigan Education Award is presented annually to an individual who has made exemplary contributions to the educational goals of the AUA. Tracy L. Krupski, MD will receive this award for fostering evidence-based decision making in urology and outstanding commitment to resident and medical student education.

Victor A. Politano Award: The Victor A. Politano Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding research and work in the field of incontinence and for enhancing the treatment of incontinent patients, thereby helping to improve their quality of life. Mary Ann Lynn Stothers, MD, MHSc will receive this award for excellence in advancing innovative methods for treating urinary incontinence throughout the world.

William P. Didusch Art and History Award: The William P. Didusch Art and History Award promotes and recognizes contributions to urological art, including, but not limited to, illustrations, sculpture, still photography, motion pictures and television productions. John L. Phillips, MD will receive this award for decades of outstanding writings, cataloging urologic history and innovative use of history to educate residents.

Distinguished Contribution Awards: The Distinguished Contribution Awards are presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the science and practice of urology, including, but not limited to, contributions made in a sub-specialty area, for military career service or for humanitarian efforts. The following individuals will be recognized with this award:

Michael J. Droller, MD for critical contributions to the understanding of the biology and pathogenesis of bladder cancer

for critical contributions to the understanding of the biology and pathogenesis of bladder cancer Peter A. Pinto , MD for unique and significant contributions involving novel methods for diagnosing prostate cancer

for unique and significant contributions involving novel methods for diagnosing prostate cancer Fred Saad , MD for numerous significant contributions to the study and understanding of advanced prostate cancer

Distinguished Service Awards: The Distinguished Service Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding service in advancing the goals of the AUA. The following individuals will receive this award:

Christopher M. Gonzalez , MD, MBA for outstanding service as AUA Public Policy Chair and launching the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and AUAPAC

for outstanding service as AUA Public Policy Chair and launching the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and AUAPAC Kevin Pranikoff , MD for dedicated service on AUA committees for three decades, and contributions to the Board as the Northeastern Section Representative

for dedicated service on AUA committees for three decades, and contributions to the Board as the Northeastern Section Representative Roger E. Schultz , MD for dedicated service on AUA committees for two decades, and contributions to the Board as the Mid-Atlantic Section Representative

Gold-Headed Cane Award: The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to a senior urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession and to the AUA. The inspiration for the AUA Gold-Headed Cane dates back to a highly respected tradition that began in the 17th century. The gold headed cane was first carried by Dr. Radcliffe from 1689 to 1714 and it accompanied him on many consultations in London, England. He was known by royalty for his medical skills and was considered an outstanding practitioner. Dr. Radcliffe was the first to pass the cane along to a successor whom he considered to be the greatest English physician of his time. AUA continues this tradition by presenting this award to Sanford J. Siegel, MD for tireless efforts to improve urology practice and support prostate cancer research and awareness.

Presidential Citations: Presidential Citations are presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology. Each recipient is chosen by the AUA President. This honor will be bestowed upon the following individuals:

Peter E. Clark , MD for significant contributions to the urologic care of patients as Practice Guidelines Chair

for significant contributions to the urologic care of patients as Practice Guidelines Chair Jeffrey M. Frankel , MD for tireless support and diplomatic advocacy for high quality private practice care within organized medicine

for tireless support and diplomatic advocacy for high quality private practice care within organized medicine Marguerite C. Lippert , MD for committed contributions to the success of women in urology and the education of urologists

for committed contributions to the success of women in urology and the education of urologists Isaac J. Powell , MD for outstanding contributions regarding the biology, genetics and environmental impact of prostate cancer in African American men

for outstanding contributions regarding the biology, genetics and environmental impact of prostate cancer in African American men Michael L. Ritchey , MD for outstanding contributions to pediatric urologic oncology, and leadership with ABU and ABMS supporting urologic certification

for outstanding contributions to pediatric urologic oncology, and leadership with ABU and ABMS supporting urologic certification Norm D. Smith , MD for leadership in advocating for fair and accurate relative value scale payments of physician services

