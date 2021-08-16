59% of America Optimistic About the Future, Signal Post-Pandemic Priorities in New Survey

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite numerous challenges over the past year, more than half of America is optimistic about the next six to 18 months, according to new research commissioned by the Contact Lens Institute for its See Tomorrow initiative (SeeTomorrowNow.com). Two nationwide surveys this summer explored evolving beliefs and expectations of U.S. adults regarding their health, spending habits, recreational plans, and confidence as the world looks ahead to better times.

More than half of America is optimistic about the next six to 18 months, says new research the Contact Lens Institute. Tweet this More than half of U.S. residents say their future is looking up, according to new research commissioned by the Contact Lens Institute. 59% of the more than 1,000 adults surveyed report they are optimistic about the next six months. Beyond specifying where they will spend more time and money after the pandemic, an overwhelming 89% of respondents also indicated their eyesight and eye health were important to the pursuit of a promising future. Learn more at SeeTomorrowNow.com.

"It's clear that America is once again focused on the future, with an optimistic outlook, transformed priorities for spending time and money, and a renewed focus on how their health can affect their dreams of success," said Contact Lens Institute Executive Director Stan Rogaski. "Great eyesight, including contact lens options, plays a huge role in turning hopes into reality. That's why we are launching See Tomorrow and the companion sweepstakes, pinpointing what U.S. residents want for their futures and helping them get there."

Positive Outlook, Healthy Vision

When asked to consider their lives over the next six months, 59% of the more than 1,000 adults surveyed report they are optimistic; about one in five say they are neither optimistic nor pessimistic. The data is similar for 12-month and 18-month horizons, with 56% and 57% of people saying they are optimistic, respectively.

An overwhelming 89% of respondents indicated their eyesight and eye health were important to the pursuit of a promising future. That tied mobility as the highest ranking health factor, with heart/cardiac health trailing closely at 88%.

More Socializing, Entertainment, and Workouts

Presented with several options about what people wanted to do more of as restrictions are lifted, approximately one in two said they want to dine out (52%), gather with friends (48%), and travel (45%) more. At least one in three are craving more live entertainment (34%) and shopping (33%), and just under a quarter of U.S. adults (24%) are eager to take on more physical activities such as personal fitness or sports.

And while money always factors into turning plans into reality—roughly half of all people (49%) said a lack of funds was among the greatest obstacles to pursuing their dreams—consumers also strongly affirmed that they would spend on what matters to them.

Compared to before the pandemic, 35% are willing to spend more on things that improve their future (rising to 73% for similar or increased spending). 38% are willing to spend more on things that improve their health (76% similar or increased). And 32% are willing to spend more on things that make them feel good about themselves (71% similar or increased).

Spotlighting Advances in Contact Lenses

Not only did the research show that nearly nine in 10 people believe vision is central to living their best lives, but also that 41% of U.S. adults are thinking more about their overall health than before the pandemic—with 25% specifically thinking more about their eyesight.

"Considering how much people are linking good vision to their future prospects, there's no better time to ask their eye doctors about contact lenses," said Dr. Rick Weisbarth, an optometrist and immediate past chairperson for the Contact Lens Institute.

"This latest survey indicated that 57% of adults who require vision correction know little about contacts or have no opinion. They're missing out on incredible advances in comfort and vision quality, plus innovations that extend everyday contact lens use from children to seniors. Many people who traditionally couldn't wear contact lenses are happy to find they now can, and quickly gain all the sight and lifestyle benefits that align with their post-pandemic plans."

Once people begin wearing contact lenses, they realize the impact—the survey indicated that more than seven in 10 agree their lenses may help them pursue their desired lifestyle.

Enter for a Chance to Win the See Tomorrow Sweepstakes

The See Tomorrow Sweepstakes can make it easier for Americans to follow their dreams. The Contact Lens Institute is giving away $25,000 in prizes, including daily draws for Amazon.com gift cards* and three grand prize membership packages provided by LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, and City Sports Club. Read the complete rules and enter for a chance to win by visiting SeeTomorrowNow.com.

"The best time to start seeing tomorrow is today. Americans are eager to move forward with their lives, resume enjoying the company of friends, be healthy, and pursue their dreams. We're enthusiastic to shine light on where society is headed, plus give people across the country a boost in confidence and some fantastic prizes to help them along," said Rogaski.

The Contact Lens Institute advances the latest innovations in safe and effective contact lens and lens care products and services that provide unique benefits to patients while satisfying the evolving needs of eye care professionals. The organization undertakes activities that properly assess, enhance, promote, and balance contact lens and lens care industry welfare and growth, including the safe use of products in the marketplace. Its members include Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, CooperVision, and Johnson & Johnson Vision. For more information, visit contactlensinstitute.org.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from studies conducted by YouGov Plc. Study 1: 1,298 US adults interviewed online between June 29-30, 2021. Study 2: 1,196 US adults interviewed online between July 2-7, 2021. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

SEE TOMORROW SWEEPSTAKES: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS). Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:00 AM ET on 8/16/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 9/24/21. Odds of winning depend upon the total number of entries received per Daily Entry Period. For full Official Rules and details on prizes and how to enter, visit https://www.seetomorrownow.com/. Sponsor: Contact Lens Institute, 1850 M Street, NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20036.

* Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal

Editor's Note: For expanded access to a range of additional data from the surveys (including state-specific figures for California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Ohio, and Texas), please contact the media representatives listed below.

MEDIA CONTACT

Aimee J. Lewis, McDougall Communications for the Contact Lens Institute

+1.585.414.9838 or [email protected]

Mike McDougall, McDougall Communications for the Contact Lens Institute

+1.585.545.1815 or [email protected]

SOURCE Contact Lens Institute

Related Links

http://contactlensinstitute.org

