593rd Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

News provided by

Realty Income Corporation

Nov 20, 2019, 16:11 ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 593rd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.227 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.724 per share, is payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2019. The ex-dividend date for December's dividend is November 29, 2019.

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 593 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 103 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

