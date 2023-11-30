59th Annual Austin Trail of Lights Kicks Off December 1

News provided by

Austin Trail of Lights

30 Nov, 2023, 13:58 ET

Passes to the Iconic Holiday Festival Available Online; Support Foundation with First Look at Night Lights Preview Party

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets to the 59th annual Austin Trail of Lights, powered by H-E-B, are available online at www.austintrailoflights.org. While general admission passes to the longest running holiday tradition of its kind in Texas' capital city are free and open-to-the-public seven out of the festival's 14 nights, limited quantities of tickets to the annual Night Lights Preview Party (Dec. 1), presented by Broadway Bank, and registrations for the 12th annual Fun Run (Dec. 2), presented by Chuy's, are also available.

Continue Reading
Austin Trail of Lights
Austin Trail of Lights

The Trail of Lights Foundation suggests visiting the 2023 Austin Trail of Lights event calendar to see which nights offer free entry and which nights carry an entry fee, and choose from a variety of premium ticket options.  Premium tickets serve to help fund Trail operations, the STARS non-profit access program, and free General Admission nights.

Things to Note:
December 8th: 59th Annual Grand Opening hosted by The Trail of Lights Foundation and H-E-B. On Zilker Stage, The Texas Music Scene TV Show will be doing live artist tapings starting at 7pm.

December 9-16th:  The Kendra Scott mobile shopping experience is back at Trail of Lights again this year, now with their new western brand, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott.

New Display: A new lighted replica of the University of Texas (UT) Tower will be at the Trail this year. Check it out any night, including on UT Night on December 10.

More shuttles!  Now on more nights, catch a ride by getting tickets online.  Shuttle Access available December 8-10, 15-17, 19-23.

Sponsors and General Information
Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and funds from ticket sales, the Trail of Lights Foundation, in partnership with the City of Austin, would like to recognize H-E-B, Ascension / Dell Children's, Vista Equity Partners, KXAN, Chuy's Tex Mex, Perry Homes, Hershey's, Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Northern Trust, SHI, Kendra Scott, Austin Parks Foundation, Silicon Labs, Broadway Bank, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin Convention Center Department, Love Tito's, Samsung Austin Semiconductors, and FVF Law Firm.

For more information, visit austintrailoflights.org, follow on Facebook @austintrailoflights, or on Instagram, @ATXLights.

About the Trail of Lights Foundation
The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to producing and maintaining the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The single-purpose entity raises funds through donations by individuals and businesses to ensure the event remains accessible to the entire community. The holiday tradition is curated in close conjunction with its long-time partner, Forefront Networks. The Austin Trail of Lights has remained in the top three largest Austin events since the Trail of Lights Foundation adopted the event in 2012.

SOURCE Austin Trail of Lights

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.