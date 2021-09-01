5AVCO Takes Home the Silver

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "With more than 385+ years of industry experience, 5ACVO is a highly effective credentialing team." This is the statement asserted by the website of the Oklahoma-grown company 5ACVO.com, a company dedicated to revamping the credentialing process for medical providers across the country. Working together nearly two decades, the founders of 5AVCO have more than 100 years of experience between them, leading a highly effective team of credentialing experts to serve more than 6,700 healthcare providers.

"Our highly effective credentialing team is led by founders with heart and intelligence," states the 5AVCO website.

At the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, 5ACVO has been recognized for its excellence during this year's awards season. The credentialing company brought home a Silver award for their campaign piece "Before & After," which highlights 5ACVO's ability to knock down the steps medical providers need to take in the credentialing process from 52 down to simply 6 steps.

5AVCO is a member company of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services. Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services, nearly twenty years old, is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma and itself took home a Merit award from this year's Healthcare Advertising Awards for their website refresh of FifthAvenueHealthcareServices.com. The 38th Healthcare Advertising Awards are among the top ten most prestigious awards medical organizations can participate in and is the oldest in the nation.

5ACVO helps medical providers spend less time and reduces the cost of credentialing so providers can focus more funds and time on seeing patients sooner compared to the time and investment of in-house credentialing. With this most recent achievement, 5ACVO will be the credentialing company to watch for in terms of generating quality healthcare advertising content that matches the excellence of its services and makes a difference in the healthcare community.

"Smarter credentialing means access to more resources, creating a reduced workload and taking 52 credentialing items off your plate," states the 5ACVO website.

For more information about Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services and 5ACVO, visit their website at https://fifthavenuehealthcareservices.com/ or 5ACVO.com.

