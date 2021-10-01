5AVCO Takes Home the Silver

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founding partners of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services and 5ACVO have been working together for more than two decades and the recently launch of their new CVO brand and website 5ACVO.com is being met with an enthusiastic response. 5ACVO has been recognized for excellence at the 2021 Aster Healthcare Awards, putting a spotlight on the healthcare messaging, credentialing team and technology of the 5ACVO credentialing experts.

5ACVO took home two awards from the 2021 Aster Healthcare Awards. The intelligent team was recognized for their credentialing campaign "Before & After" breaking down their credentialing process which minimizes a traditionally 52-step credentialing process into a 6-step process. The "Before & After" campaign messaging was awarded a Silver 2021 Aster Award.

The newly branded website 5ACVO.com was also awarded the SILVER 2021 Aster award for "New Website, New Brand". The website shows 5ACVO's impressive credentialing insight and highlights their importance in the future of healthcare.

The Aster Awards Program has been around since 2002 and is intended to highlight healthcare marketing professionals who display exceptional performance in advertising and communication. The Aster Awards are one of a kind, and its winners are carefully selected by diverse industry experts. 5ACVO has been awarded two silver awards for its new brand - new website and for the credentialing campaign "Before & After".

"We work behind the scenes in the 'daily grind' of credentialing to do our part towards the goal we all share of helping those fighting ailments get the help they need" states Joe Spann, CEO of 5ACVO. 5ACVO works tirelessly behind the scenes so that healthcare providers can give patients the best care possible, without disruptions caused by the tedious credentialing process.

5ACVO looks at the big picture as a member company of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services and its combined services with their sister companies, Fifth Avenue Agency and Primoris Credentialing Network.

As 5ACVO has been awarded two silver awards from one of the most elite and respected national competitions in the field, we expect 5ACVO and its affiliated companies to have quite the audience for what they do next.

