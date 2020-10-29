5by5 Digital Unveils Results from Business Leader Survey on Website Rebuilds

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5by5 has released a primary research study surveying 120 U.S. marketing & management decision-makers who recently rebuilt their website. The purpose of this white paper was to prepare companies who needed guidance ahead of their own website rebuild.

The project was conducted by 5by5's dedicated Research Team over two months with respondents from a diverse mix of companies and organizational sizes who had conducted a website rebuild within the last two years.

Highlights from the white paper include the most common reasons rebuilds were not successful as well as the most common reasons they were. 5-point scale responses were paired with open response questions to provide hard data as well as deeper context to the numbers.

When asked what he thought made their website rebuild a success, one respondent said, "The proper guidance of expert consultants, a dedicated work staff, and creative, wonderful web designers. All working together and were all on the same page from the get-go. [We had] no egos, no clashing of ideals, or even mixed strategies."

The white paper is a free downloadable resource and companion piece to the 6-episode podcast, Before You: Rebuild Your Website. This podcast series uses data from the research project as well as insight from 5by5 and other business leaders to further expand on the best ways to prepare for a website rebuild.

Topics from the podcast include what industry veterans wish they'd known before they'd started their rebuild, how to lead a website project, understanding your audience, defining conversion goals and the unexpected benefits of a successful site rebuild. These topics are covered by 5by5 leaders and guests such as author Jeremy Reis, Stephanie Buckley of National Seating & Mobility, Matt Morris of USIO and nationally-known optimization expert Jon Powell.

All six episodes are available for download wherever podcasts are available.

You can also listen to the podcast and download the white paper for free, here .

