5by5 Partners with Jeff Atwood as Healthcare Expert in Residence

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5by5 Agency, a Brentwood, Tennessee-based digital marketing agency, announced today that author, speaker and healthcare industry veteran Jeff Atwood has joined their team as the latest addition through the Expert in Residence program.

The Expert in Residence program is a hallmark of 5by5's commitment to innovation and brings select industry leaders onto the agency's staff on a rotating basis. Experts in the program work closely with each agency team member to train him or her on their industries' intricacies, allowing 5by5 to expand its offerings to new and existing clients. Previously, 5by5 has partnered with content optimization expert Jon Powell through the program.

Atwood has an extensive history in both the marketing and healthcare fields. He has served as the senior VP of marketing and communications of RCCH HealthCare Partners, executive director of Hope Smiles and VP of marketing and communications at Province Health Care.

"We're excited to have Jeff and his deep well of wisdom at 5by5 to better serve our change maker clients in the healthcare space," says 5by5 CEO Shannon Litton. "We'll be taking full advantage of the value he brings and can't wait to work with someone who so closely aligns with our vision both personally and professionally."

5by5 is an industry-leading marketing agency serving "change makers" — specifically, clients in the healthcare, nonprofit, for-profit-for-good, sports and entertainment industries. Healthcare became a key focus of the agency early on when the agency was given the opportunity to create a marketing strategy and run a patient acquisition campaign for Faith Family Medical Center. The success of this project led to a partnership with Lincoln Health System and now a full suite of both local and national health care clients.

"My career in healthcare began after I saw the life-changing and life-saving work that healthcare professionals did when caring for my young daughter," said Jeff. "5by5 makes it their life's work to serve people and organizations who are change makers. There is a natural intersection between the heart and work of 5by5 and the healthcare community and I am excited to be part of this team."

About 5by5 Agency

5by5 Agency is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based marketing agency serving clients in the healthcare, nonprofit, for-profit-for-good, sports and entertainment industries. 5by5 has been named to the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for three years in a row. Founded in 2014, 5by5 is a full-service agency, offering a robust menu of services, including market research, digital advertising, website creation and maintenance, marketing strategy, video production, content marketing and more. For more information, visit www.5by5agency.com or email Kelley Cochran at [email protected].

Contact:

Kelley Cochran

5by5 - A Change Agency

(615) 595-6391

[email protected]

SOURCE 5by5 - A Change Agency

Related Links

https://5by5agency.com

