5G: A Revolutionary Technology or An Evolution - ReAnIn Analysis

HYDERABAD, India, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The answer to the question, is 5G a Revolutionary Technology or an Evolution lies in the history of wireless services. 1st generation of wireless services allowed voice, while 2nd generation added text to it; 3G enabled basic mobile computing; and 4G enhanced speed and allowed advanced computing. 5G is expected to perform better than 4G at multiple levels including higher data transmission speeds, lower latency, ultra-high reliability, and flexible deployment. 5G can run anything between 10 and 100 times faster than typical 4G. So, it does have advantages in comparison with previous generations but can it replace 4G?

Can 5G Make 4G Phones Obsolete?

According to GSMA intelligence, an association of mobile operators, only 8% of mobile connections were 5G in 2021 and is expected to reach 25% by 2025. The penetration of 5G is expected to be highest in developed Asia Pacific countries (Australia, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea), North America, and China with 64%, 63%, and 54%, respectively. Penetration in all other countries/regions is expected to be less than 50%. Moreover, most of the operators started out with 5G by deploying non-standalone (NSA) networks. In NSA mode, the 5G radio access network (RAN) is paired with the LTE evolved packet core (EPC). So, the 5G RAN remains reliant on the 4G infrastructure to manage control and signaling information and the 4G RAN continues to operate. So, 5G is not replacing like 4G replaced 3G but it is building on 4G LTE and hence, this is an evolution in technology. Therefore, 4G phones are not going to vanish anytime soon and, in some countries, 4G might even account for more than 50% of phones in 2025 and beyond.

Delay in Launching 5G Services in Developing Countries will Prolong the Adoption of 5G Services

India had about 750 million smartphone users in 2021 and is the second-largest smartphone market in the world. However, 5G services are not officially launched in India. According to the Indian government, the 5G network is in its final stages of development and is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2022. The unavailability of services in the second-highest market is not a good sign for any industry, and hence, expediting the launch of 5G services in developing countries is the need of the hour.

Market Overview:

According to ReAnIn, the global 5G services was valued at USD 64.4 billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach USD 444.7 billion by the year 2028, registering a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share (~39%) in the global 5G services market owing to the rapid adoption of 5G services in developed countries in the region including China, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Currently, China is leading the market with about 30% adoption of 5G services, however, the US is expected to surpass China in the near future. Europe is lagging behind as less than 10% of mobile connections are 5G.

Non-standalone (NSA) service is currently dominating the market, while standalone service is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

