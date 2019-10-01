5G and Complementary Wireless Advances for Fast, Reliable Home Wi-Fi

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA®), the market-leading supplier of AI-driven broadband and Wi-Fi optimization software, announced ASSIA CEO and Chairman's keynote speech on "Ergodic Spectrum Management (ESM)" at the IEEE 5G-World Forum on October 2nd in Dresden, Germany. ASSIA has worked for over a decade to deliver peak performance to every customer through its inventions, including Dynamic Spectrum Management, DSL Vectoring, and now Ergodic Spectrum Management (ESM) for Wi-Fi reliability.

"50-75% of the issues in today's access networks are in the final wireless link of the network, often far less reliable than the fiber or DSL reaching the home," says ASSIA CEO and Chairman, John Cioffi. "5G can deliver a true gigabit on some links, but the consumer demands that the speed and reliability reach throughout the home. The complete system must work together."

Wireless progresses at shorter ranges to extremely high data rates, eventually even up to hundreds of gigabits using features of the current wired/wireless systems. However, infrastructure costs to bring cell towers closer to end users limit real deployment of 5G at these speeds. Dr. Cioffi's keynote speech will describe methods that leverage existing wireline infrastructure to haul wireless intermediate-carrier-frequency signals to permit full 5G deployment with significantly less cost and higher reliability.

ESM

ESM continues ASSIA's innovation history delivering AI-driven access-network management systems that improve customer retention and customer QoE, through increasingly sophisticated machine-learning methods that optimize QoE. ESM is used to optimize a variety of customer-specific and connection-specific situations, networks, equipment types, and link types to provide best-in-class QoE. ESM also optimizes Wi-Fi and LTE (4G or 5G) links in parallel or in cascade with each other, in the same or different spectra. The keynote will describe ESM basics and detail measurable improvements based on ASSIA's vast experience using these methods on over 125M internet connections globally.

ESM and Commande

ASSIA also announced its Commande initiative today. ASSIA Commande enables service providers' Wi-Fi management solutions to be vendor-independent and to interoperate, scale, and evolve with technology and standards. Wi-Fi management has become a defining factor for the delivery of internet-access services, but the industry has been fragmented by various vendor-specific approaches. With many Wi-Fi standards efforts still in specification, service providers must consider non-standard solutions that could hinder their adoption of future technology innovations. ESM and ASSIA products help service providers determine how best to spend capital budgets—across technologies—to maintain innovation for competitive advantage, grow coverage, attract and retain customers, decrease operating costs while maintaining good QoE, and drive profitability. Read the press release: https://www.assia-inc.com/pressreleases/customers-demand-fast-reliable-wifi-commande-delivers

