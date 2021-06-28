5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW Barcelona 2021

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) – with the engagement of EU representatives and stakeholders of the C-2VX ecosystem – has discussed the latest developments, opportunities, and challenges presented by connected mobility and 5G-V2X technology at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021.

BARCELONA, 28 June 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) presented the latest global deployments of 'Cellular Vehicle to everything' (C-2VX) and 5G technologies at GSMA's Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021. The conference offered an overview on the broad-scale improvements that connected mobility can bring to the global automotive system, highlighting the benefits the technology brings in Europe and beyond.

The association disclosed the last global updates of 5G-V2X technology which will enable real-time connection between vehicles and their surroundings – starting today with LTE-V2X technology. 5G-powered vehicles are expected to hit the European market this year, as 5GAA members are leading C-V2X deployment through network based, direct communications on the continent. Technological progress supports more advanced use cases and the combination of long-range and short-range connectivity will grant the optimal setup for safety and efficiency of traffic.

"In the next two to three years, our association expects to see mass deployment of vehicle-to everything (V2X) use cases geared towards improving traffic efficiency and road safety around the world", said 5GAA Director-General Johannes Springer. From 2024 onwards, 5GAA further anticipates the large-scale introduction of advanced safety and automated driving use cases supported by C-V2X. 5GAA supports the ecosystem by identifying these required use cases and services which are expected to be enabled by 5G-V2X in the coming decade. This enables European stakeholders to engage and collaborate in order to scale up V2X services and deliver societal benefits.

5GAA also underlined the strong need for a harmonised regulatory approach that will stimulate innovative business models and grant European competitiveness. The association favours a technology-neutral regulatory framework that will be focused on service delivery and will foster market-led innovation. Only an enabling and future-proof regulatory environment, conducive to C-V2X rapid deployment by OEMs and road authorities, will improve road safety and reach climate-neutrality.

The association highlighted 5G-powered vehicles are already commercialized in China. However, there are some relevant improvements in C-V2X implementation and 5G accessibility on roads in Europe. Many cities and road operators are starting to offer internet interfaces with real-time traffic information such as red light space, slippery roads and even wrong-way-drivers warning.

For one, Dieter Hötzer – Vice President Automated Driving Systems at Bosch – illustrated the Wrong Way Driver Solution developed by the 5GAA member company, as a clear example of technology that greatly impacts road safety. The software needs a GPS signal transferred to a cloud system that alerts drivers going the wrong way and warns other vehicles in the danger zone, sending out almost instant push notifications.

5G provides a revolutionary impact on the automotive system bringing several benefits and it is the result of a steady technology evolution. While it improves traffic efficiency minimising travel times and traffic jams, it also increases road safety by reducing road fatalities.

"Ensuring rapid and efficient deployment of 5G along broad networks is critically important to the future of mobility and will result in numerous safety benefits" concluded Springer.

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation of 128 members made of leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobile operators, semiconductor companies and test equipment vendors. It works together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transport services. 5GAA is committed to defining and developing the next generation of connected mobility, automated vehicle and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X.

Learn more on the 5GAA website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com )

Media Contacts

Margaux Demeyer

5GAA Marketing & Communications Coordinator

Tel.: +32 (0)2 588 24 30

Email: [email protected]

5GAA Marketing & Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 5GAA - 5G Automotive Association e.V.

Related Links

https://5gaa.org/

