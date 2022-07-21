5G Capacity and Coverage Optimization Market 2022-2027: Smart Antennas Crucial For Widespread and Effective Coverage

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Capacity and Coverage Optimization Market: Smart Antennas, Distributed Antenna Systems, Self-Organizing Networks, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Research Findings:

Global multi-vendor SON platform market will reach $8.9 billion by 2027

by 2027 DAS market associated with 5G smart antennas will reach $7.32 billion by 2027

by 2027 Neutral hosts and private networks will be the fastest growing market opportunities

Global small cell will reach $6.1 billion by 2027, driven by outdoor densification and indoor penetration solutions

by 2027, driven by outdoor densification and indoor penetration solutions Global carrier WiFi will reach $4.8 billion by 2027 with Asia Pac leading followed by North America and Europe , driven in part by WiFi6 upgrades

by 2027 with leading followed by and , driven in part by WiFi6 upgrades Increasing demand for enhanced mobile broadband capacity and coverage will continue to play a substantial role in carrier WiFi and small cell market's growth

5G will bring about fundamental structural economic changes, such as significantly lower broadband pricing as a whole, and also much greater flexibility for enterprise, industrial, and government market segments in terms of how they connect public to private networks.



A Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) that is based on a combination of cellular small cells, macro cells and carrier Wi-Fi is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the capacity needs for such a traffic surge in the mobile networks. HetNets are important drivers for the evolution of LTE and critical for 5G networks, which rely upon a greater number of shorter-range radio units for continuous communications.



Driven by the growing surge for mobile broadband, carriers worldwide are investing in WiFi and small cells as part of HetNet infrastructure to expand network capacity and coverage. Not only do WiFi and small cell deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs, they also allow carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs.



The associated savings in both capital expenditures and operational expenses, combined with higher throughput rates, make WiFi and small cells a necessity for mobile network operators worldwide. We expect the carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a brisk rate over the next ten years.



Smart antennas will improve 5G coverage and optimize capacity by focusing RF signals where they are needed the most. In addition, smart antennas enhance 5G application and service mobility by facilitating a more continuous connection, which may become particularly useful at 5G coverage seams. Otherwise, a 5G enabled user experience may degrade as hand-over from 5G to LTE occurs.



DAS represents a network of spatially separated antenna nodes, connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure. DAS leverages Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, which allows networks to take advantage of multiple signals as a means of optimizing wireless communications.



A key driver for improving OSS for LTE and 5G systems, the Self Organizing Network (SON) has been introduced as part of the network framework.



Key Topics Covered:



5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region 2022 - 2027



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Technology and Application Analysis



4. 5G Smart Antenna Market Dynamics



5. 5G Smart Antenna Ecosystem Analysis



6. 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts



7. Conclusions and Recommendations





Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology, Type (Active, Passive, Hybrid), Coverage (Outdoor and Indoor), Operator (Carrier, Enterprise, Neutral Host) and Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction to Distributed Antenna Systems



3.0 DAS Ecosystem



4.0 DAS Companies and Solutions



5.0 DAS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations





5G Network Densification Market by Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Spectrum Band, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi 2022 - 2027



1 Executive Summary



2 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Technology



3 5G Network Planning and Densification



4 Business Case for the Carrier WiFi and Small Cells



5 Major Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments



6 Vendor Landscape



7 Strategies for Deployment and Operations



8 5G Network Densification Market Analysis and Forecasts





Self Organizing Network Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions, and Services 2022 - 2027



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 SON Technology Overview



3.0 SON Use Cases and Market Status



4.0 SON and Smart Antennas



5.0 SON Business Value



6.0 SON Vendor Landscape



7.0 Self Organizing Network Market Analysis and Forecasts



