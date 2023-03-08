5G Chipsets Market worth $81.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Chipsets market is projected to grow from USD 36.3 billion in 2023 to USD 81.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors fueling the growth of the 5G Chipsets market include rising investments in 5G network by leading corporations and the growing demand for 5G supported consumer electronics.

The Sub – 6 GHz 5G Chipsets segment is projected to hold the highest account from 2023 to 2028

OEMs have a demand for both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands. 5G devices operating in the sub-6 GHz spectrum band are likely to play an important role in delivering widespread coverage and supporting multiple use cases. Companies such as Huawei and ZTE do 90% of their work in sub-6 GHz. Sub-1 GHz frequency support 5G services in urban, suburban, and rural areas and may find its role in IoT services. This spectrum is likely to help 5G services reach hard-to-reach and populated public areas. Spectrum from 1 to 6 GHz is used for coverage and capacity applications of 5G.

By Process Node, less than 10 nm Chipsets segment is expected to have high share in the market

5G chipsets with less than 10 nm process nodes primarily include modems for mobile devices and 5G infrastructure to an extent. X55 and X50 modem chips, offered by Qualcomm, are built on 7 nm nodes, while the X60 modem chip is built on a 5 nm node. A shift from a larger to a smaller process node, such as 5 nm and 7 nm, makes the actual modem hardware smaller and more power efficient, making it feasible to fit into smaller devices. 5G-integrated SoCs, offered by MediaTek, have an inbuilt Helio M70 modem and are built on a 7 nm node.

North America region is expected to hold a moderate growth rate in the market during the forecast period

The growth of the North America 5G chipsets market is attributed to various factors, such as an increase in automation in different industries, several subscribers owning more than one connected device, the emergence of advanced technologies, e.g., IoT, the high growth rate of connected/autonomous cars, increase in cellular M2M connections, high demand for on-demand video services, and development of smart cities. 5G network connectivity will be required in these applications.

The key players operating in the 5G Chipsets market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), and Broadcom (US), Qorvo, Inc (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Marvell (US), Anokiwave, Inc (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Xilinx (Acquired by AMD) (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), MACOM (US), u-blox (Switzerland), Sivers IMA (Sweden), Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Arm Limited (UK), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Fibocom Wireless Inc. (China), Quectel (China), and OMMIC (France).

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

