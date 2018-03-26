5G Commercialization: Technology and Competitive Vendor Landscape Assessment

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363385





The 2018 Winter Olympics presented the first opportunity for vendors to showcase 5G network capabilities and early use cases.The Olympics will also likely mark the point at which the long-discussed 5G market begins in earnest after years of pre-5G positioning.



Additional high-profile showcase opportunities in 2018 will include the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April, and the FIFA World Cup in Russia in June and July.



Late 2018 will see the first early deployments of standards-based mobile 5G, led by operators in Korea, Japan and the U.S. Chinese operators may promote high-profile activities, but wide-scale deployments in China will come later, giving operators there more time to monetize their massive, but relatively young, LTE deployments before investing substantially in broader upgrades.



While pre-5G, pre-standards deployments have defined the 5G era thus far, significant hardening of standards related to both radio and core innovations has taken place recently.In the radio access network (RAN), the 3GPP, which defines cellular technologies and drives the process of implementing and updating standards, approved the first 5G radio standard, NR (â€œNew Radioâ€).



The new standard paves the way for deployment of true 5G radio equipment beginning later in 2018, across numerous spectrum bands, ranging from low-band frequencies (e.g., 600-700 MHz bands) to millimeter wave bands as high as 50 GHz.



The exponential increase in network complexity created by 5G will introduce massive complexity into operator networks.Operators will require a software-defined, integrated, end-to-end approach to network and service orchestration that can separate data plane and control plane requirements and integrate multiple IP and optical transport domains in addition to OSS, business support and cloud infrastructure components.



There remains much work to be done to make this vision a reality, however, and vendors are still in the early stages of figuring out best practices in terms of how to handle myriad management and orchestration requirements - and which vendors are best positioned to provide this function.



The report "5G Commercialization: Technology and Competitive Vendor Landscape Assessment", provides a global view of emerging standards for deploying 5G RAN as well as core network and trends in terms of market requirements, as well as competitive study of vendors/operators supporting 5G network deployment. This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-Ã -vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about partner identification, strategic investments, value proposition and growth strategies to rapidly grow their 5G networks.



Companies mentioned in this report: Affirmed Networks, Altiostar, ASOCS, Athonet, Cisco, Connectum, Core Network Dynamics, DAS/Corning, Ericsson, ExteNet, Hitachi, Huawei, Mavenir, NEC/Netcracker, Nokia, Radisys, Samsung, SpiderCloud, Vmware, ZTE.



Scope

- In the radio access network (RAN), the 3GPP, which defines cellular technologies and drives the process of implementing and updating standards, approved the first 5G radio standard, NR (â€œNew Radioâ€). The new standard paves the way for deployment of true 5G radio equipment beginning later in 2018.

- Late 2018 will see the first early deployments of standards-based mobile 5G, led by operators in Korea, Japan and the U.S.

- The key to being able to adopt 5G-related features such as network slicing requires adoption of the Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for the 5G core. SBA represents a radical change in network design. The reference architecture for SBA is well-defined but the transition will be rocky. As a result, vendors are working with operators to enable a smooth transition to SBA-based 5G core.

- The exponential increase in network complexity created by 5G will introduce massive complexity into operator networks. Operators will require a software-defined, integrated, end-to-end approach to network and service orchestration that can separate data plane and control plane requirements and integrate multiple IP and optical transport domains in addition to OSS, business support and cloud infrastructure components.



Reasons to buy

- This report provides a global view of emerging standards for deploying 5G RAN as well as core network and trends in terms of market requirements, as well as competitive study of vendors/operators supporting 5G network deployment.

- This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-Ã -vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about partner identification, strategic investments, value proposition and growth strategies to rapidly grow their 5G networks.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363385



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-commercialization-technology-and-competitive-vendor-landscape-assessment-300619509.html