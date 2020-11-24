5G Core Fuels Growth in Mobile Core Networks According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, revenues for the 5G Core (5GC) market are accelerating the rate of growth for Mobile Core Network (MCN) market that began in 2018. Chinese service providers are leading the charge commanding the largest share of 5G Core deployments to date as they accelerated deployments to more than 35 percent quarter-over-quarter.

"5GC revenues again came in surprisingly strong. Huawei and ZTE led the charge, making them the first and second-ranked vendors for 5GC in 3Q 2020, being the primary 5GC suppliers to the Chinese service providers," stated David Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "We have seen an industry-wide focus on the enterprise for private networking and multi-access edge computing, and coupled with the accelerated 5G Core deployments we expect a very robust 4Q 2020 and 2021," Bolan added.

Other highlights from the 3Q 2020 Mobile Core Network Report:

Mavenir has moved into the top five vendors for the MCN market with significant wins in Europe , India , and Japan .

, , and . The Asia Pacific market grew more than 50 percent year-over-year.

market grew more than 50 percent year-over-year. 4G Core network functions saw a slight decline in 3Q 2020, but still made up more than 50 percent of the MCN market.

