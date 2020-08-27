5G Core Network Revenues Expected to Approach $1 B in 2020 According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, revenues for 5G Core market (5GC) are expected to approach $1 B for 2020, with continued strong growth into 2021 as service providers ramp-up 5GC deployments. In 2Q20, 5GC accounted for nearly 15 percent share of the Mobile Core Network revenues.

"This is the first quarter vendors started to report 5GC revenues, and revenues came in surprisingly strong. Huawei and ZTE led the charge, making them the first and second-ranked vendors for 5GC in 2Q20. Mavenir also surprised with 5GC revenues," stated David Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The ramp-up in the second half of 2020 has already begun, with T-Mobile commercially launching its 5G Standalone network in August, recognizing Cisco and Nokia, as their 5GC suppliers," Bolan added.

"Other service providers expected to launch nationwide 5G Standalone networks in the second half of 2020 include the three service providers in China, which named Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia as their 5GC suppliers, and the South Korean service providers, with Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung, widely expected to be the 5GC suppliers," Bolan continued.

Other highlights from the quarter:

grew 15 percent Y/Y, for the trailing four quarters ending in 2Q20. IMS Core VoLTE revenues grew 8 percent Y/Y, for the trailing four quarters ending in 2Q20.

grew 8 percent Y/Y, for the trailing four quarters ending in 2Q20. Network Function Virtualization exceeded 50 percent, for the first time in 2Q20,

