5G CPE Device Market to Reach USD $154 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Customer Premise Equipment Market by 5G CPE Use Cases, Sectors (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government) and Frequency Bands 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the 5G CPE device market including opportunities by sector (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government) and anticipated application areas. The report also evaluates the competitive landscape including products and services of key device manufacturers, equipment producers, and service providers.

The report provides forecasts by 5G device form factors, sectors (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government) from 2021 - 2026. The report also provides 5G device market sizing for unit shipments. The report takes into consideration the three major 5G use case categories: eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC as well as fixed wireless access solutions.

Select Report Findings:

5G CPE indoor device market will grow at 67.7% CAGR

5G CPE device shipment will reach 498 million unit by 2028

The 5G CPE device market will reach USD $154 billion by 2026

by 2026 5G CPE device and IoT app integration will be key to substantial growth

The 5G device market will be driven by rapid integration of 5G CPE devices with IoT systems in many different industry verticals. 5G CPE use cases will vary significantly and shall be manifest in many different form factors such as modems, hotspots, routers, refrigerators, kiosks, vending machines, video conferencing systems, smart speakers, industrial automation, and robotics.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 5G CPE Device

2.2 Frequency Band Analysis

2.3 Market Dynamic Analysis

2.4 Value Chain Analysis

2.5 5G CPE Device Ecosystem

2.6 Impact of Covid-19 on 5G Landscape

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 5G CPE Indoor Devices

3.2 5G CPE Outdoor Devices

3.3 5G CPE Device Application Analysis

4.0 5G CPE Device Company Analysis

Adva Optical Networking

AI-Link

Analog Devices

Apple

Arista Networks

AT&T

Broadcom Inc.

Casa System (Netcomm)

China Mobile

China Telecom

Cisco

Coolpad US

Dell Inc.

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HTC

Huawei

IBM Corporation

Inseego Corp

Intel

Juniper Networks

KDDI

KT Corporation

Motorola

Movandi

MTS

NEC

Netgear

Nokia Network

NTT DoCoMo

Oppo

Orange

Pivotal Commware

Qualcomm

Samsung

SK Telecom

Sprint Corporation

Telefonica

Tp-Link Technologies

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

WNC

ZTE

Zyxel Communications

5.0 5G CPE Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

5.1 5G CPE Device Market 2021 - 2026

5.2 5G CPE Device Unit Shipment 2021 - 2026

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

